Aegis Quantum Lite is a free educational Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It demonstrates a straightforward completed-candle trend-entry method and a compact on-chart dashboard in one standalone, commented MQ5 source file.





Entry logic





Buy conditions:

- Fast EMA is above Slow EMA. - RSI is above the configured Buy level. - Spread is within the configured maximum. - No position already exists on the chart symbol. - A new completed candle is available.





Sell conditions:

- Fast EMA is below Slow EMA. - RSI is below the configured Sell level. - Spread is within the configured maximum. - No position already exists on the chart symbol. - A new completed candle is available.





Default parameters

- FastEMA: 9 - SlowEMA: 21 - RSIPeriod: 14 - BuyRSILevel: 48 - SellRSILevel: 52 - FixedLot: 0.01 - MaximumSpreadPoints: 50 - StopLossPoints: 500 - TakeProfitPoints: 500 - OneEntryPerCandle: true





Dashboard





The compact black-and-gold dashboard displays the symbol, timeframe, completed-candle EMA values, RSI, spread, current signal and trading status.





Safety and execution behavior

- Uses one fixed lot size; no martingale and no grid. - Blocks entries when another position exists on the symbol. - Checks terminal and account trading permissions. - Checks free margin before sending an order. - Runs OrderCheck before OrderSend. - Uses the filling mode supported by the current symbol. - Uses optional Stop Loss and Take Profit distances.





Suggested use





Attach the EA to a chart after testing it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. M5 is a useful starting timeframe, but the program can run on other chart periods. Broker spreads, symbol specifications and execution conditions vary.





Risk notice





This source code is provided for educational purposes. Trading foreign exchange, metals and CFDs involves risk. Historical tests do not guarantee future results. Test settings on a demo account and select position size according to your own risk tolerance.