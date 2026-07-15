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Aegis Quantum Lite - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Aegis Quantum Lite is a free educational Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It demonstrates a straightforward completed-candle trend-entry method and a compact on-chart dashboard in one standalone, commented MQ5 source file.
- Fast EMA is above Slow EMA.- RSI is above the configured Buy level.- Spread is within the configured maximum.- No position already exists on the chart symbol.- A new completed candle is available.
- Fast EMA is below Slow EMA.- RSI is below the configured Sell level.- Spread is within the configured maximum.- No position already exists on the chart symbol.- A new completed candle is available.
- FastEMA: 9- SlowEMA: 21- RSIPeriod: 14- BuyRSILevel: 48- SellRSILevel: 52- FixedLot: 0.01- MaximumSpreadPoints: 50- StopLossPoints: 500- TakeProfitPoints: 500- OneEntryPerCandle: true
- Uses one fixed lot size; no martingale and no grid.- Blocks entries when another position exists on the symbol.- Checks terminal and account trading permissions.- Checks free margin before sending an order.- Runs OrderCheck before OrderSend.- Uses the filling mode supported by the current symbol.- Uses optional Stop Loss and Take Profit distances.
1. The Core Tracking Engine (Alpha-Beta Filter)At its core, the indicator utilizes an Alpha-Beta filter—a lightweight, steady-state version of a Kalman filter designed to track position and velocity.Predictive Calculation: Instead of simply averaging past prices like an SMA or EMA, the engine calculates a predicted price based on current velocity ($v$).Error Correction:Alpha Beta Trend + Dashboard - AKM
Variable Configurations to TestScalper Setup: Try an $\alpha$ of 0.45 and a $\beta$ of 0.12. The dashboard cells will flash changes rapidly, reacting instantly to short-term pullbacks.Swing Configuration: Lower the values to an $\alpha$ of 0.15 and a $\beta$ of 0.02. The matrix cells will stabilize, ignoring intraday market noise and preserving a clear view of macroscopic trends.
Dynamic approach vastly outperforms relying on a single MA.AIS Smoothed Linear Trend
This indicator displays the smoothed value of the linear trend