CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AIS Smoothed Linear Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksej Poljakov
Aleksej Poljakov

Aleksej Poljakov

4.7 (7)
92 products 28 articles 11 codes 66 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
2520
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

One of the main drawbacks of the simple moving average (SMA) is that it lags behind market trends. To reduce this lag, the average rate of price movement can be taken into account. The proposed indicator incorporates three different algorithms for measuring price. The central velocity provides a smoother value.

Forward velocity is measured relative to the current bar. This makes the indicator more sensitive to recent price changes.

Backward velocity is measured relative to the initial bar, which allows the history of price movements to be taken into account.

Using any of the three options reduces lag. As a result, this indicator can be used as a replacement for the standard SMA.

Indicator parameters:

  • Type – a parameter allowing you to select the type of velocity measurement.
  • iPeriod – the indicator’s period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/74004

MA Gauge Pro - AKM MA Gauge Pro - AKM

Dynamic approach vastly outperforms relying on a single MA.

Aegis Quantum Lite Aegis Quantum Lite

Educational MT5 Expert Advisor using completed-candle EMA 9/21 alignment and RSI 14 filtering, with fixed-lot execution and a compact black-and-gold dashboard.

MACD TradingView Style for MT5 MACD TradingView Style for MT5

MACD indicator replicating TradingView’s visual style for MT5. 4-colour histogram, SMA-based signal line — values match TradingView bar-for-bar.

Rainbow Ranga - AKM Rainbow Ranga - AKM

This indicator is essentially a GPS based on envelope as channel gauging and weather radar for the market wrapped into one. Instead of just giving you a bunch of lines to guess at, it calculates the mathematical "stretch" of the market and combines it with a multi-timeframe trend analysis to tell you exactly where you are. if price is outside band it is some fundamental shift in momentum happening if you are on wrong side then quit and stay away or go with trend on pull backs