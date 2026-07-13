Variable Configurations to TestScalper Setup: Try an $\alpha$ of 0.45 and a $\beta$ of 0.12. The dashboard cells will flash changes rapidly, reacting instantly to short-term pullbacks.Swing Configuration: Lower the values to an $\alpha$ of 0.15 and a $\beta$ of 0.02. The matrix cells will stabilize, ignoring intraday market noise and preserving a clear view of macroscopic trends.

1. The Core Tracking Engine (Alpha-Beta Filter)At its core, the indicator utilizes an Alpha-Beta filter—a lightweight, steady-state version of a Kalman filter designed to track position and velocity.Predictive Calculation: Instead of simply averaging past prices like an SMA or EMA, the engine calculates a predicted price based on current velocity ($v$).Error Correction: