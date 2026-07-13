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Trend Flasher -AKM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A read-only MT5 dashboard for risk-based lot sizing, account health, broker volume limits and current symbol exposure.SuperTrend_Amarnath_Kondiyan_Mohan
Super trend with basket TP and SL management
Variable Configurations to TestScalper Setup: Try an $\alpha$ of 0.45 and a $\beta$ of 0.12. The dashboard cells will flash changes rapidly, reacting instantly to short-term pullbacks.Swing Configuration: Lower the values to an $\alpha$ of 0.15 and a $\beta$ of 0.02. The matrix cells will stabilize, ignoring intraday market noise and preserving a clear view of macroscopic trends.Alpha Beta Channel - AKM
1. The Core Tracking Engine (Alpha-Beta Filter)At its core, the indicator utilizes an Alpha-Beta filter—a lightweight, steady-state version of a Kalman filter designed to track position and velocity.Predictive Calculation: Instead of simply averaging past prices like an SMA or EMA, the engine calculates a predicted price based on current velocity ($v$).Error Correction: