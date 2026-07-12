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SuperTrend_Amarnath_Kondiyan_Mohan - expert for MetaTrader 5

Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan
Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

11 codes 5 comments
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Its simply and example of how a traditional trend indicator like super trend can be turned into profitable trading EA as the key is exit decides the profit  Super Trend _AK
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