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SuperTrend_Amarnath_Kondiyan_Mohan - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Double Enevlopes (Historical Gauged)
A babysitting trade management tool and system :DEA KCI N-Matrix engine
The Apex of Algorithmic Grid & Kinetic Momentum. Welcome to the KCI Native Matrix Engine—a merciless, mathematically driven algorithmic behemoth built natively for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for High-Frequency Trading (HFT) environments, this EA strips away bloated standard libraries and operates directly at the server routing level.
CKS Position Risk Dashboard
A read-only MT5 dashboard for risk-based lot sizing, account health, broker volume limits and current symbol exposure.Trend Flasher -AKM
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