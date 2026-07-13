Interface preview. The indicator does not place trades.

CKS Position Risk Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that helps traders review risk before placing an order. It displays account, symbol and open-position information directly on the chart. The indicator is informational only: it does not open, modify or close trades.

Features

Suggested lot size from a planned risk percentage and stop-loss distance

Balance, equity, free margin and margin level

Current bid, ask and spread

Broker minimum, maximum and step volume

Open-position count and floating profit or loss for the chart symbol

Estimated protected risk for positions with a protective stop loss

Automatic tick-size, tick-value and symbol-digit handling

Adjustable panel colors, location and refresh interval

Pure MQL5 with no DLLs or external services

Inputs

InpRiskPercent — percentage of balance or equity planned for the trade.

— percentage of balance or equity planned for the trade. InpPlannedStopPoints — proposed stop distance in broker points.

— proposed stop distance in broker points. InpUseEquity — use equity instead of balance as risk capital.

— use equity instead of balance as risk capital. InpMaximumSuggestedLot — safety ceiling for the displayed suggested volume.

— safety ceiling for the displayed suggested volume. InpCorner, InpX, InpY and InpWidth — dashboard position and width.

— dashboard position and width. Color inputs — panel background, text, accent and warning colors.

— panel background, text, accent and warning colors. InpRefreshSeconds — dashboard refresh interval.

Installation

Copy the MQ5 file to MQL5/Indicators, compile it in MetaEditor, refresh the Navigator and attach it to any chart.

Notes

The displayed volume is an estimate based on the broker's current tick value and symbol specification. Always confirm final order volume and required margin in the terminal. Positions without a protective stop loss are not assigned a finite protected-risk value.

Version 1.00.