The Matrix Awakens:

Welcome to the KCI Native Matrix Engine—a merciless, mathematically driven algorithmic behemoth built natively for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for High-Frequency Trading (HFT) environments, this EA strips away bloated standard libraries and operates directly at the server routing level.

It does not merely guess the market direction; it calculates the kinetic energy of price action, builds a dynamic geometrical grid to trap volatility, and cross-subsidizes floating losses into a unified global profit sweep. From surgical sniper entries to massive recovery matrixes, every millisecond of execution is governed by pure, unadulterated math.





The engine orchestrates trades through a strict, three-phased lifecycle:







Phase 1: Tactical Strike (Kinetic Sniper & Chain Execution)



The EA continuously scans the market's kinetic equilibrium using an embedded Z-Score algorithm. It demands triple confirmation before firing: an MTF trend alignment, a zero-line crossover, and a steep Diagonal Kinetic Slope to filter out flat, sideways whipsaws. To maximize a running trend, it features Continuous Chain Entry, repeatedly reloading and firing as long as the momentum holds. However, an elite Over-Extension Filter (Rubber Band Effect) acts as a safety harness, instantly blocking new entries if the price has stretched too far from the equilibrium baseline, preventing catastrophic top/bottom buying.





Phase 2: Adaptive Survival (The Grid & Hedge Matrix)

When the market reverses, the EA transitions from a Sniper into a ruthless Grid Manager. It deploys Harmonic Geometrical Averaging and Smart Hedging. To cure the infamous MT5 "Lot Rounding Stagnation", it utilizes a Foolproof Lot Multiplier, ensuring volume geometrically scales up perfectly to create a gravitational pull on the Break-Even Point (BEP), no matter how poor the broker's decimal precision is.





Phase 3: The Global Sweep (Unified Virtual VWAP Basket)

The EA solves the "Stranded Mayor Problem" (where an initial small entry is left to die). It merges all Buy and Sell positions into a single Global Unified Basket. It calculates the true Net Monetary Gain—factoring in live profit, negative swaps, and parsing real-time deal history for exact commissions. The moment the combined net profit of the heavy grid layers successfully subsidizes the losing initial entry and hits the monetary target, it executes a flawless, simultaneous mass-close.





Architectural Marvels: The Code Behind the Magic



Here is a glimpse into the sophisticated core mechanics that power the engine:





1. HFT-Level Native Routing

code snippet :

MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.type_filling = GetFillingMode(); bool sent = OrderSend (request, result);





2. Kinetic Diagonal Slope & Over-Extension Protection



The engine calculates the slope of the mean price and measures the absolute distance to prevent buying at the peak of an exhausted trend.

code snippet :

bool momentum_up = (mean_slope_points >= InpMinTrendSlopePoints); double distance_buy_points = (tick.ask - current_mean) / _Point ; bool overextended_up = (distance_buy_points > InpMaxTrendDistancePoints); if (trigger_up && is_uptrend && momentum_up && !overextended_up) return 1 ;





3. The Foolproof Lot Multiplier

A mathematical brute-force solution to MT5's floating-point precision bugs, ensuring geometric progression never stagnates.

code snippet :

double calculated = current_lot * InpLotMultiplier; double new_lot = MathRound ((calculated + (step * 0.0001 )) / step) * step; if (InpLotMultiplier > 1.0 && new_lot <= current_lot) new_lot = current_lot + step;





4. Global Unified Recovery Basket



Cross-subsidizing all open positions into a single monetary target, rescuing stranded initial entries using the heavy volume of the recovery grid.

code snippet :

double profit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ) + PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ) + GetPositionCommission(ticket); global_net_profit += profit; if (global_net_profit >= target_money_base) { Print ( "GLOBAL BASKET SECURED: Mayor Entry Successfully Rescued!" ); }





The engine used in the EA KCI N-Matrix is:



The engine used for monitoring and analyzing entries in the EA KCI N-Matrix is:







The following are pure test results, not as comparative material for use in live markets and direct trading, use of the code for direct trading is absolutely your own responsibility.

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Closing Statement

