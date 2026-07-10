There are two main methods for integrating this algorithm into an EA. The first method (Embedded OOP) is highly recommended for maximum CPU efficiency and Machine Learning dataset collection. The second method (iCustom Invocation) is suitable for rapid prototype testing.

Method 1: Direct Use via Embedded OOP Class (Ultra-Lightweight)



This method embeds the engine directly into the EA without calling external indicators. The code is placed at the global level, initialized in OnInit, and executed in OnTick.

Code snippet class CKCIDirectionalMatrix { }; CKCIDirectionalMatrix MatrixEngine; input int MatrixPeriod = 14 ; input double EntryThreshold = 0.0050 ; int OnInit () { if (!MatrixEngine.Init(MatrixPeriod)) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { double high[], low[], close[]; if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , MatrixPeriod + 2 , high) < 0 ) return ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , MatrixPeriod + 2 , low) < 0 ) return ; if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , MatrixPeriod + 2 , close) < 0 ) return ; ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); double current_matrix_strength = MatrixEngine.Calculate( 1 , high, low, close); if (current_matrix_strength > EntryThreshold) { } }

Method 2: Calling via iCustom()



If you release the KCI Volatility Distance indicator .mq5 file separately and want the EA to read it through the standard indicator buffer.

Code snippet

int MatrixHandle; input int MatrixPeriod = 14 ; int OnInit () { MatrixHandle = iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "KCI Volatility Distance" , MatrixPeriod); if (MatrixHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to load the KCI Volatility Distance indicator." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { double MatrixBuffer[]; ArraySetAsSeries (MatrixBuffer, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (MatrixHandle, 0 , 0 , 2 , MatrixBuffer) <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to copy matrix buffer data." ); return ; } double current_matrix_strength = MatrixBuffer[ 1 ]; double previous_matrix_strength = MatrixBuffer[ 0 ]; if (current_matrix_strength > previous_matrix_strength) { } }

Given the highly adaptive and CPU-light architecture of the KCI Volatility Distance, its potential extends beyond traditional visual indicators. The flexibility of its Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)-based code allows it to serve as the engine for a variety of advanced algorithmic scenarios.

See how KCI Volatility Distance can be used in this indicator's Arrow Placement : KCI Arrow and on expert advisor EA KCI N-Matrix Engine

Here are some strategic implementations of the KCI Volatility Distance for various EA and complex indicator development purposes:

1. Anti Stop-Hunting Defense System (Dynamic SL & TP)



Pergerakan harga yang tiba-tiba sering kali merupakan jebakan likuiditas (liquidity grab atau stop-hunt) daripada tren nyata. KCI Volatility Distance dapat mendeteksi anomali ini.

Logic: If there is a sharp price spike, but the Matrix values ​​show a low level of efficiency (direction), the EA will detect it as a potential stop-hunting.

Implementation: Instead of executing Cut Loss or placing a static SL, the EA will automatically widen the SL protection (Dynamic SL) until volatility subsides, then look for a more optimal recovery point.

Code snippet double matrix_value = MatrixEngine.Calculate( 1 , high, low, close); double atr_baseline = iATR ( _Symbol , _Period , 14 ); if (matrix_value > (atr_baseline * 2.5 )) { Print ( "Warning: Volatility anomaly detected. Quantum SL Defense activated." ); ModifySLToSafeZone(matrix_value); }

2. Adaptive Smart Grid & Averaging Algorithm



One of the weaknesses of the standard Grid system is its rigid spacing (steps), which is especially dangerous when a one-way trend is strong.

Logic: Converts the Grid spacing from static values ​​(points) to dynamic coefficients multiplied by the KCI Volatility Distance output result.

Implementation: When the market is sideways (the Matrix expands), the distance between the grid lines will also widen. This prevents the EA from opening too many positions in a single consolidation area, making it very safe to withstand drawdowns on assets with wide movements like XAUUSD, BTC, or the US30.

Code snippet input double GridMultiplier = 1.5 ; double current_matrix = MatrixEngine.Calculate( 0 , high, low, close); double dynamic_grid_step = current_matrix * GridMultiplier; if ( MathAbs (CurrentPrice - LastOrderPrice) >= dynamic_grid_step) { ExecuteGridOrder(); }

3. Feature Normalization for Machine Learning (ML)



Modules Neural network models require normalized input data to accurately recognize patterns, without being distorted by price digit differences between brokers or asset classes (e.g., the stark difference between WTI oil prices and minor forex pairs).

Logic: Within the KCI Volatility Distance formula, there is an Efficiency Ratio (ER) calculation which naturally produces a scale ratio of 0 to 1.

Implementation: You can modify the OOP class slightly to return pure ER values. This array of Matrix values ​​is extracted into an array as a very clean and noise-free training dataset for the Pattern Learner.

--------- Other options --------- example Modular Header File (KCIVD.mqh) Save the code below as KCIVD.mqh in the MQL5\Include\ folder. This file will be the main engine called by indicators, expert advisors, and ML modules. Code snippet

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, KCI Developer" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ritzfalih" #property version "1.0" class CKCIVolatilityDistance { private : int m_kinetic_period; double m_point; public : CKCIVolatilityDistance( void ); ~CKCIVolatilityDistance( void ); bool Init( const int period); double Calculate( const int index, const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]); }; CKCIVolatilityDistance::CKCIVolatilityDistance( void ) { m_kinetic_period = 14 ; m_point = _Point ; } CKCIVolatilityDistance::~CKCIVolatilityDistance( void ) { } bool CKCIVolatilityDistance::Init( const int period) { if (period < 2 ) { Print ( "[KCI VD Error] Period must be at least 2" ); return ( false ); } m_kinetic_period = period; m_point = _Point ; if (m_point <= 0 ) m_point = 0.00001 ; return ( true ); } double CKCIVolatilityDistance::Calculate( const int index, const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]) { double sum_TR = 0.0 ; double sum_sq_TR = 0.0 ; double path_length = 0.0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < m_kinetic_period; j++) { int curr_idx = index + j; double hl = high[curr_idx] - low[curr_idx]; double hc = MathAbs (high[curr_idx] - close[curr_idx + 1 ]); double lc = MathAbs (low[curr_idx] - close[curr_idx + 1 ]); double tr = hl; if (hc > tr) tr = hc; if (lc > tr) tr = lc; sum_TR += tr; sum_sq_TR += (tr * tr); if (j < m_kinetic_period - 1 ) { path_length += MathAbs (close[curr_idx] - close[curr_idx + 1 ]); } } double net_distance = MathAbs (close[index] - close[index + m_kinetic_period - 1 ]); if (path_length < net_distance) path_length = net_distance; if (path_length == 0.0 ) path_length = m_point; double efficiency_ratio = net_distance / path_length; double mean_TR = sum_TR / m_kinetic_period; double variance = (sum_sq_TR / m_kinetic_period) - (mean_TR * mean_TR); if (variance < 0.0 ) variance = 0.0 ; double std_TR = MathSqrt (variance); return (std_TR * ( 2.0 - efficiency_ratio)); }





Visual Indicator File (KCI_Volatility_Distance.mq5) --- Other options ---

Save this code in the MQL5\Indicators\ folder. This indicator is now very clean because it calls the OOP structure from the .mqh file above.

Code snippet

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, KCI Developer" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ritzfalih" #property description "KCI Volatility Distance - Indicator Module" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "KCI-VD" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGold #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <KCIVD.mqh> input group "=== KCI Volatility Settings ===" input int KineticPeriod = 14 ; double KVR_Buffer[]; CKCIVolatilityDistance kci_engine; int OnInit () { if (!kci_engine.Init(KineticPeriod)) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , KVR_Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); ArraySetAsSeries (KVR_Buffer, true ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "KCI-VD(" + IntegerToString (KineticPeriod) + ")" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < KineticPeriod + 2 ) return ( 0 ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); if (prev_calculated == 0 ) { ArrayInitialize (KVR_Buffer, 0.0 ); } int limit = (prev_calculated == 0 ) ? (rates_total - KineticPeriod - 2 ) : (rates_total - prev_calculated + 1 ); for ( int i = limit; i >= 0 && ! IsStopped (); i--) { KVR_Buffer[i] = kci_engine.Calculate(i, high, low, close); } return (rates_total); }

Cross-Functional Integration Guide (How to Use in EA/ML)

With the CKCIVolatilityDistance class structure, you can use it directly in any Expert Advisor for maximum performance. Here's an example of its logical implementation:

Integration in Machine Learning Module (Feature Extraction / Signal Validation)



If you have a neural network or pattern learner module that requires volatility normalization as an input feature, you can extract the KCI VD value purely:

Code snippet

#include <KCIVD.mqh> CKCIVolatilityDistance KCI_ML; int OnInit () { KCI_ML.Init( 14 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void GetMLFeatures() { double high[], low[], close[]; CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 50 , high); CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 50 , low); CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 50 , close); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); double kci_current_volatility = KCI_ML.Calculate( 0 , high, low, close); }

4. Multi-Symbol Scanner (Dashboard Indicator)



Because KCIDirectionalMatrix does not rely on iCustom and frees local memory quickly, it is perfect as a signal search engine on a multi-symbol dashboard.

Logic: Install one dashboard indicator on one chart, but iterate the matrix calculation loop to 20-30 different symbols simultaneously.

Implementation: The indicator will scan the entire Market Watch (Major, Cross, Metals, Indices) to identify assets whose Matrix values ​​are contracting (preparing for a breakout) or experiencing strong trending momentum. This will prevent Windows Server VPS from lagging or overloading the CPU.

Code snippet string symbols[] = { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "XAUUSD" , "BTCUSD" , "US30" }; for ( int s = 0 ; s < ArraySize (symbols); s++) { double strength = MatrixEngine.Calculate( 1 , h, l, c); if (strength > Threshold) { DrawDashboardSignal(symbols[s], strength); } }

This is the KCI Volatility Distance code; at least, this code can be used for various purposes. You can further develop it with standard MT5 indicators and custom MT5 indicators to achieve even greater accuracy and precise analysis.