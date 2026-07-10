Visual Trade Setups (Step-by-Step)



SCENARIO B: The Bearish Breakdown (SELL)

Check the Gold Line: It must be crossing UP and breaking above the 20 level. (Yes, it goes UP even for downtrends, because downward energy is increasing!)



It must be crossing and breaking above the level. Check the Dashed Lines: The Red Line (-KDI) must cross ABOVE the Blue Line (+KDI) .



Execution: Enter a SELL position.







SCENARIO C: The Profit Take (EXIT)

Check the Gold Line: You are already in a trade, and the Gold Line touches or crosses the 80 level.



You are already in a trade, and the touches or crosses the level. Execution: Move your Stop Loss to breakeven, activate a tight Trailing Stop, or close the position to secure profits.



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PRO TIP: Never trade if the Blue and Red lines are tangled together under the 20 level. Wait for a clear separation and a Gold line breakout!

KCI Directional Matrix Logic for Expert Advisors (EAs) If this indicator is used within an EA, the following trading rules can be applied:

Buy Entry Logic (Bullish):

KDI_Plus cuts above KDI_Minus (Cross over).

Filter: KCI_Main must be above level 20 (confirming the market is out of the compression/sideways zone).





Sell ​​Entry Logic (Bearish):

KDI Minus cuts above KDI Plus (Crossover).

Filter: KCI_Main must be above level 20.





Exit / Take Profit / Trailing Logic:

If KCI_Main reaches level 80 (Extreme Trend), EA should activate tight Trailing Stop or do partial Take Profit, because the trend energy is at its maximum and has the potential for correction.



Logika No-Trade (Sideways):

If KCI_Main is below 20, EA is prohibited from opening new positions because the market is in a compression zone (low energy).

Example EA Code using iCustom Call



This is the most optimal and recommended method. The EA will call the KCI-Directional_X.ex5 file located in the Indicators folder. Code snippet :

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Ritz" #property version "1.00" int kci_handle; double KCI_Main[], KDI_Plus[], KDI_Minus[]; int OnInit () { kci_handle = iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "KCI-Directional_X" , 9 , 30 , 1.5 ); if (kci_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to load the KCI-DX indicator." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArraySetAsSeries (KCI_Main, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (KDI_Plus, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (KDI_Minus, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { if ( CopyBuffer (kci_handle, 0 , 0 , 2 , KCI_Main) <= 0 ) return ; if ( CopyBuffer (kci_handle, 1 , 0 , 2 , KDI_Plus) <= 0 ) return ; if ( CopyBuffer (kci_handle, 2 , 0 , 2 , KDI_Minus) <= 0 ) return ; bool isTrending = KCI_Main[ 1 ] > 20.0 ; bool buySignal = (KDI_Plus[ 1 ] > KDI_Minus[ 1 ]) && (KDI_Plus[ 2 ] <= KDI_Minus[ 2 ]); bool sellSignal = (KDI_Minus[ 1 ] > KDI_Plus[ 1 ]) && (KDI_Minus[ 2 ] <= KDI_Plus[ 2 ]); bool isExtreme = KCI_Main[ 1 ] >= 80.0 ; if (isTrending && buySignal) { Print ( "KCI-DX BUY signal detected." ); } else if (isTrending && sellSignal) { Print ( "KCI-DX SELL signal detected." ); } if (isExtreme) { Print ( "Extreme trend detected. Consider activating a trailing stop or managing existing positions." ); } }





Example of EA Code with Embedded Calculations (Directly embeded) (Embeded on the EA KCI-N Matrix engine)

This method incorporates your mathematical algorithm directly into the EA without requiring external indicator files. Since the calculation requires historical data for the Z-Score, we use a special function within the EA to process the price array.

Code snippet:

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Ritz" #property version "1.00" input int InpBasePeriod = 9 ; input int InpZScorePeriod = 30 ; input double InpSensitivity = 1.5 ; struct KCI_Result { double main; double plus; double minus; }; double EmbeddedZScore( double &data_array[], int period) { if (period < 2 ) return 0.0 ; double sum = 0.0 ; double sum_sq = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < period; i++) { sum += data_array[i]; sum_sq += data_array[i] * data_array[i]; } double mean = sum / period; double variance = (sum_sq / period) - (mean * mean); if (variance <= 1 e- 10 ) return 0.0 ; return (data_array[ 0 ] - mean) / MathSqrt (variance); } KCI_Result CalculateKCI( int shift) { KCI_Result res; res.main = 0.0 ; res.plus = 0.0 ; res.minus = 0.0 ; int required_bars = InpZScorePeriod + InpBasePeriod; double close[]; ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , shift, required_bars, close) < required_bars) return res; double raw_plus[]; double raw_minus[]; double raw_trend[]; ArrayResize (raw_plus, InpZScorePeriod); ArrayResize (raw_minus, InpZScorePeriod); ArrayResize (raw_trend, InpZScorePeriod); for ( int i = 0 ; i < InpZScorePeriod; i++) { double path_len = 0.000001 ; double net_up = 0.0 ; double net_dn = 0.0 ; double mean_p = 0.0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < InpBasePeriod; j++) { double diff = close[i + j] - close[i + j + 1 ]; path_len += MathAbs (diff); if (diff > 0 ) net_up += diff; else net_dn -= diff; mean_p += close[i + j]; } mean_p /= InpBasePeriod; double var_p = 0.0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < InpBasePeriod; j++) var_p += MathPow (close[i + j] - mean_p, 2 ); double energy = MathSqrt (var_p / InpBasePeriod); raw_plus[i] = (net_up / path_len) * energy; raw_minus[i] = (net_dn / path_len) * energy; raw_trend[i] = ( MathAbs (net_up - net_dn) / path_len) * energy; } double z_plus = EmbeddedZScore(raw_plus, InpZScorePeriod); double z_minus = EmbeddedZScore(raw_minus, InpZScorePeriod); double z_trend = EmbeddedZScore(raw_trend, InpZScorePeriod); res.plus = 100.0 / ( 1.0 + MathExp (-InpSensitivity * z_plus)); res.minus = 100.0 / ( 1.0 + MathExp (-InpSensitivity * z_minus)); res.main = 100.0 / ( 1.0 + MathExp (-InpSensitivity * z_trend)); return res; } void OnTick () { KCI_Result kci_current = CalculateKCI( 1 ); KCI_Result kci_prev = CalculateKCI( 2 ); bool buySignal = (kci_current.plus > kci_current.minus) && (kci_prev.plus <= kci_prev.minus); if (kci_current.main > 20.0 && buySignal) { Print ( "Embedded KCI-DX detected a BUY signal." ); } }





Recommendations for Best Results

Before you compile and trade, keep these best practices in mind to get the most out of the KCI-Directional Matrix:

Asset Flexibility: The default parameters ( BasePeriod=9 , ZScorePeriod=30 ) are highly responsive and perform exceptionally well on major pairs. However, if you are applying this to highly volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrencies (BTC/ETH), or Indices, consider slightly increasing the ZScorePeriod (e.g., to 40 or 50) to filter out excessive noise.

Algorithmic Optimization: For EA developers building complex or multi-symbol systems, utilizing the Embedded Calculation method provided above is highly recommended. It keeps your CPU usage incredibly lightweight and ensures your Expert Advisor remains fully self-contained without needing external indicator calls.

Pairing for Confluence: KCI-DX is a dedicated kinematic and volatility engine. While it provides excellent standalone directional bias, it becomes truly formidable when combined with your favorite structural filters (like Support/Resistance zones) or volume anomaly detectors to validate the final entry.

Closing Statement

Author's Note / Conclusion: Thank you for exploring the KCI-Directional Matrix. This codebase was engineered with a strict focus on providing the MQL5 community with a lightweight, mathematically rigorous, and highly adaptive analytical tool. Whether you are a manual trader looking for precise momentum exhaustion points, or a developer integrating machine-readable data into an Expert Advisor, I hope this indicator serves as a robust foundation for your projects.

If you find this code valuable for your trading systems, please feel free to leave a review, share your creative modifications, or drop a question in the discussion section below. Let’s continue pushing the boundaries of algorithmic trading together!

Happy Coding and Trade Safely, — Ritz