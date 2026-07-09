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MA + Envelope Breakouts - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Here is a brief, technical narration of the core logic driving your Expert Advisor. The architecture relies on an equity-based portfolio management model rather than traditional pip-based static targets.
1. Entry Logic (Conditionals)
The EA evaluates trading conditions on a per-bar basis, comparing the previous completed candle ( Close[1] ) and the current developing candle ( Open[0] ) against indicator buffers.
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Cycle 1 (Moving Average): Acts as a basic trend-following module.
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Buy: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both strictly above the MA line.
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Sell: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both strictly below the MA line.
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Cycles 2 & 3 (Envelopes): Acts as a breakout or momentum module.
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Buy: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both above the Upper Envelope band.
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Sell: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both below the Lower Envelope band.
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(Note: Cycle 3 is a direct clone of Cycle 2 logic, simply running on an independent magic number and deviation parameter).
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2. Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) Logic
Instead of sending hardcoded SL/TP price levels to the broker, this EA manages risk internally by monitoring floating equity.
When a cycle initiates its first trade (e.g., Buycount == 0 ), the EA snapshots the current Account Equity and calculates two monetary thresholds:
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Target Price (TP): Initial Equity + (Initial Equity * target_percent / 100)
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Risk Price (SL): Initial Equity - (Initial Equity * risk_percent / 100)
Execution: On every tick, custom functions ( MyAccountProfit_Buy / MyAccountProfit_Sell ) aggregate the floating profit, swap, and commission for all active positions tied to a specific Cycle's Magic Number. If Initial Equity + Floating Profit hits either the Target (TP) or Risk (SL) threshold, the EA triggers a routine to close all positions for that cycle and resets the cycle state.
Codebase Anomaly Note: In your original Cycle 1 Buy logic, the target/risk math divides by 1000 instead of 100, which calculates a 0.1% target instead of 1%. Cycles 2, 3, and Cycle 1 Sells divide by 100.
3. Execution & State Management
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Bar Lock: To prevent opening hundreds of trades on a single candle, the EA stores the Open[0] price into open_price . A new trade is only authorized if the current open price differs from the stored variable (ensuring one entry per bar).
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Alternation / Grid: Variables like c1_Buycycle and c1_sellcycle are used to toggle the availability of the opposing signal. For instance, successfully executing a Buy disables further independent Buys but primes the Sell cycle, suggesting a loosely structured hedging or reversal grid.
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