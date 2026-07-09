Here is a brief, technical narration of the core logic driving your Expert Advisor. The architecture relies on an equity-based portfolio management model rather than traditional pip-based static targets.

1. Entry Logic (Conditionals)

The EA evaluates trading conditions on a per-bar basis, comparing the previous completed candle ( Close[1] ) and the current developing candle ( Open[0] ) against indicator buffers.

Cycle 1 (Moving Average): Acts as a basic trend-following module. Buy: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both strictly above the MA line. Sell: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both strictly below the MA line.

Cycles 2 & 3 (Envelopes): Acts as a breakout or momentum module. Buy: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both above the Upper Envelope band. Sell: Triggers if Close[1] and Open[0] are both below the Lower Envelope band. (Note: Cycle 3 is a direct clone of Cycle 2 logic, simply running on an independent magic number and deviation parameter).



2. Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) Logic

Instead of sending hardcoded SL/TP price levels to the broker, this EA manages risk internally by monitoring floating equity.

When a cycle initiates its first trade (e.g., Buycount == 0 ), the EA snapshots the current Account Equity and calculates two monetary thresholds:

Target Price (TP): Initial Equity + (Initial Equity * target_percent / 100)

Risk Price (SL): Initial Equity - (Initial Equity * risk_percent / 100)

Execution: On every tick, custom functions ( MyAccountProfit_Buy / MyAccountProfit_Sell ) aggregate the floating profit, swap, and commission for all active positions tied to a specific Cycle's Magic Number. If Initial Equity + Floating Profit hits either the Target (TP) or Risk (SL) threshold, the EA triggers a routine to close all positions for that cycle and resets the cycle state.

Codebase Anomaly Note: In your original Cycle 1 Buy logic, the target/risk math divides by 1000 instead of 100, which calculates a 0.1% target instead of 1%. Cycles 2, 3, and Cycle 1 Sells divide by 100.

3. Execution & State Management