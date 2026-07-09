ere is the comprehensive step-by-step user guide for running the new trade copier versions.

Part 1: Running the MT5 DLL-Free Copier (Codebase Compliant)

This version uses MetaTrader 5's native TCP sockets, meaning it is 100% DLL-free and does not require any external library files ( libzmq.dll or libsodium.dll ) to run or validate.

Step 1: Start the Go TCP Bridge

Navigate to: C:\T5Copier\Go_bridge\ Double-click and run T5Copier_Bridge.exe . A console window will open indicating that the Go Bridge is listening on TCP port 5580 .

Step 2: Launch the C# WPF Dashboard

Navigate to: C:\T5Copier\Dashboard\ Double-click and run CSharpDashboard.exe . In the dropdown, select MT5 Copier (Port 5580) . Click Connect Dashboard . The status will change to CONNECTED (MT5) .

Step 3: Attach the MT5 Master EA (Sender)

Open your Master MT5 terminal. In the Navigator, drag T5Copier_Master onto any single chart. In the properties window: Common tab : Ensure Allow Algo Trading is checked. (Note: DLL imports are NOT required!)

: Ensure is checked. Inputs tab: Verify the server address is 127.0.0.1 and the port is 5580 . Click OK. Enable Algo Trading in the MT5 top toolbar.

Step 4: Attach the MT5 Slave EA (Receiver)

Open your Slave MT5 terminal. Drag T5Copier_Slave onto any chart. In the properties window: Common tab : Check Allow Algo Trading . (DLL imports are NOT required!)

: Check . Inputs tab: Configure your preferred parameters (e.g. InpLotMode , InpLotMultiplier , InpReverseCopy ). Click OK. Enable Algo Trading in the toolbar.

Part 2: Running the MT4 Copier (ZeroMQ Powered)

This version uses the high-performance ZeroMQ library, which matches MT4's strict environment.

Step 1: Start the Go ZMQ Bridge

Navigate to: C:\T4Copier\Go_bridge\ Double-click and run T4Copier_Bridge.exe . It will listen on Ports: 5557 (Master incoming)

(Master incoming) 5558 (Slave outgoing)

(Slave outgoing) 5559 (Dashboard logs)

Step 2: Launch the C# WPF Dashboard

Navigate to: C:\T4Copier\Dashboard\ Double-click and run CSharpDashboard.exe . In the dropdown, select MT4 Copier (Port 5559) . Click Connect Dashboard .

Step 3: Attach the MT4 Master EA (Sender)

Open your Master MT4 terminal. Drag T4Copier_Master onto any chart. In the properties window: Common tab : Check Allow DLL imports . (Required for ZeroMQ DLLs!)

: Check . Inputs tab: Keep the default tcp://localhost:5557 . Click OK.

Step 4: Attach the MT4 Slave EA (Receiver)