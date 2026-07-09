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T5Copier - MT 5 client to client Local trade copier - expert for MetaTrader 5

Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan
Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

11 codes 5 comments
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T5Copier.zip (4635.64 KB)
T5Copier_Master.mq5 (12 KB) view
T5Copier_Slave.mq5 (13.62 KB) view
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Slave settings

A local client to client trade copier with custom dashboard in C# and transport pipe in golang



How to Run the MT5 Trade Copier ( Archived dll based version )

Step 1: Start the ZMQ Routing Bridge

  1. Open Windows File Explorer and navigate to:  C:\T5Copier\Go_bridge\
  2. Double-click and run  T5Copier_Bridge.exe .
  3. A terminal window will open indicating that the bridge is listening on:
    • Port  5567  (Master incoming)
    • Port  5568  (Slave outgoing)
    • Port  5569  (Dashboard logs)

Step 2: Open the C# WPF Dashboard

  1. Navigate to:  C:\T5Copier\Dashboard\
  2. Double-click and run  CSharpDashboard.exe .
  3. In the dropdown at the top, select  MT5 Copier (Port 5569) .
  4. Click  Connect Dashboard . The status indicator will change to  CONNECTED (MT5) .

Step 3: Set up the MT5 Master Terminal (Sender)

  1. Open the MT5 terminal that you want to copy trades from.
  2. Make sure the Master EA is installed: go to the Navigator panel, right-click Experts, and click Refresh. You should see  T5Copier_Master .
  3. Drag  T5Copier_Master  onto any single chart.
  4. In the properties window:
    • Go to the Common tab and check  Allow DLL imports  and  Allow Algo Trading .
    • Go to the Inputs tab and ensure the address matches the bridge:  tcp://localhost:5567 .
  5. Click OK. Ensure the Algo Trading button in the MT5 top toolbar is green.

Step 4: Set up MT5 Slave Terminals (Receivers)

  1. Open one or more MT5 terminals that you want to copy trades to.
  2. Drag the Slave EA ( T5Copier_Slave ) onto a chart.
  3. In the properties window:
    • Go to the Common tab and check  Allow DLL imports  and  Allow Algo Trading .
    • Go to the Inputs tab and configure your copy logic:
      • InpLotMode : Select  LOT_MODE_FULL ,  LOT_MODE_RATIO , or  LOT_MODE_FIXED .
      • InpLotMultiplier : Set your multiplier (e.g.,  2.0  for double lots).
      • InpReverseCopy : Set to  true  if you want to flip BUYs to SELLs and vice versa.
  4. Click OK. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled in the top toolbar.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    ere is the comprehensive step-by-step user guide for running the new trade copier versions.

    Part 1: Running the MT5 DLL-Free Copier (Codebase Compliant)

    This version uses MetaTrader 5's native TCP sockets, meaning it is 100% DLL-free and does not require any external library files ( libzmq.dll  or  libsodium.dll ) to run or validate.

    Step 1: Start the Go TCP Bridge

    1. Navigate to:  C:\T5Copier\Go_bridge\
    2. Double-click and run  T5Copier_Bridge.exe .
    3. A console window will open indicating that the Go Bridge is listening on TCP port  5580 .

    Step 2: Launch the C# WPF Dashboard

    1. Navigate to:  C:\T5Copier\Dashboard\
    2. Double-click and run  CSharpDashboard.exe .
    3. In the dropdown, select  MT5 Copier (Port 5580) .
    4. Click  Connect Dashboard . The status will change to  CONNECTED (MT5) .

    Step 3: Attach the MT5 Master EA (Sender)

    1. Open your Master MT5 terminal.
    2. In the Navigator, drag  T5Copier_Master  onto any single chart.
    3. In the properties window:
      • Common tab: Ensure  Allow Algo Trading  is checked. (Note: DLL imports are NOT required!)
      • Inputs tab: Verify the server address is  127.0.0.1  and the port is  5580 .
    4. Click OK. Enable Algo Trading in the MT5 top toolbar.

    Step 4: Attach the MT5 Slave EA (Receiver)

    1. Open your Slave MT5 terminal.
    2. Drag  T5Copier_Slave  onto any chart.
    3. In the properties window:
      • Common tab: Check  Allow Algo Trading . (DLL imports are NOT required!)
      • Inputs tab: Configure your preferred parameters (e.g.  InpLotMode ,  InpLotMultiplier ,  InpReverseCopy ).
    4. Click OK. Enable Algo Trading in the toolbar.

    Part 2: Running the MT4 Copier (ZeroMQ Powered)

    This version uses the high-performance ZeroMQ library, which matches MT4's strict environment.

    Step 1: Start the Go ZMQ Bridge

    1. Navigate to:  C:\T4Copier\Go_bridge\
    2. Double-click and run  T4Copier_Bridge.exe .
    3. It will listen on Ports:
      • 5557  (Master incoming)
      • 5558  (Slave outgoing)
      • 5559  (Dashboard logs)

    Step 2: Launch the C# WPF Dashboard

    1. Navigate to:  C:\T4Copier\Dashboard\
    2. Double-click and run  CSharpDashboard.exe .
    3. In the dropdown, select  MT4 Copier (Port 5559) .
    4. Click  Connect Dashboard .

    Step 3: Attach the MT4 Master EA (Sender)

    1. Open your Master MT4 terminal.
    2. Drag  T4Copier_Master  onto any chart.
    3. In the properties window:
      • Common tab: Check  Allow DLL imports . (Required for ZeroMQ DLLs!)
      • Inputs tab: Keep the default  tcp://localhost:5557 .
    4. Click OK.

    Step 4: Attach the MT4 Slave EA (Receiver)

    1. Open your Slave MT4 terminal.
    2. Drag  T4Copier_Slave  onto any chart.
    3. In the properties window:
      • Common tab: Check  Allow DLL imports  and  Allow live trading .
      • Inputs tab: Set inputs (e.g.,  InpLotMode ,  InpLotMultiplier , etc.).
    4. Click OK.

Step 5: Verification (Common to Both)

  1. Place a trade on the Master terminal.
  2. Watch the C# Dashboard: The trade details (ticket, symbol, type, lot size) will immediately pop up in the Active Copied Trades grid.
  3. Confirm that the trade was replicated instantly on the Slave terminal(s) with your configured lot/reverse rules.
  4. Close the trade on the Master terminal; the Slave terminal(s) will close it instantly.
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