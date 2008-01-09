CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ACD_2.mq4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ACD_PV.mq4 (6.24 KB) view
Author: not specified

The indicator shows levels of support/resistance.

The indicator which draws a structure of the market.

Shows arrows crossing of two МА.

The alarm indicator 3MA Cross w_Alert v2.

Volume with Custom Moving Average.