CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Level Sensor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
33261
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
MP_Overlay.mq4 (4.06 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Sfen

The indicator which draws a structure of the market.

MA-Crossover_Alert MA-Crossover_Alert

Shows arrows crossing of two МА.

Today Trend Today Trend

Shows on a probable trend for a day.

ACD_2.mq4 ACD_2.mq4

The indicator shows levels of support/resistance.

3 MA Cross w_Alert v2 3 MA Cross w_Alert v2

The alarm indicator 3MA Cross w_Alert v2.