CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZigZag Pointer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文
Views:
35148
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Dr. Gaines

The indicator is similar to ASCTrend, in my opinion it is even better. Works by the system: High - Low.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7401

SUPRES MultiFrame SUPRES MultiFrame

The indicator draws levels interestingly, especially on the smaller timeframes.

XO XO

The indicator without averaging of the data array, that is a Buy/Sell decision is made in one move.

dayHL_Average dayHL_Average

The indicator plots levels based on the previous days.

Doji Arrows Doji Arrows

The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart.