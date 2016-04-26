Watch how to download trading robots for free
Weighted WCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Luis Guilherme Damiani
The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7397
