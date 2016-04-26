CodeBaseSections
ModiSimple - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Simple tactics using RSI and MACD

It implements the settings for adjusting the formation of the position opening sign and for the 'trailing-stop' algorithm.

ModiSimple

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7386

TrailCD TrailCD

The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trailing.

Ticker SATL Ticker SATL

SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) - the «slow» adaptive trend line is obtained using a digital low-pass filter of a different order (light-blue line on the chart).

MM % volatility MM % volatility

Simple strategy - MM % volatility

DynamicRS_C DynamicRS_C

The indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels.