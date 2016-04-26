CodeBaseSections
TrailCD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trailing.

TrailCD

Ticker SATL Ticker SATL

SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) - the «slow» adaptive trend line is obtained using a digital low-pass filter of a different order (light-blue line on the chart).

Ticker FATL Ticker FATL

FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) - the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter (cream-colored line on the chart).

ModiSimple ModiSimple

Simple tactics using RSI and MACD

MM % volatility MM % volatility

Simple strategy - MM % volatility