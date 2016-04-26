Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrailCD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trailing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7383
SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) - the «slow» adaptive trend line is obtained using a digital low-pass filter of a different order (light-blue line on the chart).Ticker FATL
FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) - the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter (cream-colored line on the chart).
