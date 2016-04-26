Watch how to download trading robots for free
Gap indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views: 19146
- 19146
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gap indicator | //| FOREX&STOX | //| ram-kr@krastalk.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "ram-kr@krastalk.ru" #property link "" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 double ExtMapBuffer1[]; double ExtMapBuffer2[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicators IndicatorBuffers(2); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1); SetIndexLabel(0,"Blue"); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2); SetIndexLabel(1,"Red"); //---- IndicatorShortName("Gap indicator FOREX&STOX"); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custor indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); double BandsMode,BandsPrice,PowerPrice; //+----Main Section--------------------------------------------------+ double value1, value2; for(int i=0;i<=Bars;i++) { value1=0; value2=0; // gap DOWN \--------------------------------------------- if( (Open[i]-Close[i+1])>0 ) value1=(Open[i]-Close[i+1])/Point; // gap UP /---------------------------------------------- if( (Open[i]-Close[i+1])<0 ) value2=(Open[i]-Close[i+1])/Point; //-------------------------------------------------------- ExtMapBuffer1[i]=value1; ExtMapBuffer2[i]=value2; } //end for //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7366
Demark Lines
My version of plotting the DeMark lines, also draws channels in addition to the trend lines and targets. Added one more target (the third one defined as 1.62 of the inner extremum), added the signal cancellation when closing within the channel.SmPriceBend-T01
The indicator of the first price change derivative or simply trend speed and sign.
ang_Amp_ZZ
The Zig Zag indicator with a sound alert on appearance of a new line on the chart.SuperWoodiesCCI
Indicator for a strategy that uses CCI. When trading Woodies CCI all you need is to find Woodies CCI patterns.