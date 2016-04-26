Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SmPriceBend-T01 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13951
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: HomeSoft-Tartan Corp
The indicator of the first price change derivative or simply trend speed and sign.
The indicator of the first price change derivative or simply trend speed and sign.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7363
Signal Bars
This indicator shows the trend from the smaller timeframes up to H4.Library of functions for singular transformation
Have you perhaps heard about the caterpillar? Here it is.... I do not remember where I got the code, I simply translated it from С++ to MQL4.
Demark Lines
My version of plotting the DeMark lines, also draws channels in addition to the trend lines and targets. Added one more target (the third one defined as 1.62 of the inner extremum), added the signal cancellation when closing within the channel.Gap indicator
Clearly displays the gaps in points as a colored histogram.