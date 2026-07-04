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BBandsPsar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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For maximum flexibility, BBandsPsar fully inherits the input parameters of both underlying indicators, allowing traders to fine-tune its sensitivity and behavior.
An institutional market microstructure indicator for MT4 that computes Kyle's Lambda and Amihud Illiquidity ratios to identify institutional order absorption and toxic liquidity vacuums.Stochastic Moving Average
This indicator is an implementation of Stochastic of Moving Average. This indicator can be used as a filter indicator. It can be associated with my free indicator "HLPeak_Trend".
External Range Liquidity ERL is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed specifically for traders utilizing Price Action and Smart Money Concepts. This indicator automatically maps the Market Structure and identifies areas where liquidity has been taken, known as a Liquidity Sweep.Institutional Ehlers Fisher Transform (PDF Normalizer)
A DSP oscillator for MT4 that applies Ehlers' Fisher Transform to reshape price into a Gaussian normal distribution, eliminating boundary flattening to catch zero-lag structural reversals.