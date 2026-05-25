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Gold Spread ATR Trend Panel MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Script to set Stop Loss on every open position based on a target loss in the account's currency (e.g. $50 per position). Works on any deposit currency and any forex symbol. Validates broker stops/freeze levels. Currency conversion handled automatically.TickValue_Compare - diagnose differences between TICK_VALUE, LOSS and PROFIT
Diagnostic script that compares SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS and SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT for every symbol in Market Watch. Classifies each symbol into one of four categories (ALL_EQUAL, TV_MATCHES_PROFIT, TV_MATCHES_LOSS, ALL_DIFFER) and provides an aggregated summary plus interpretation tip. Useful for verifying which tick-value property to rely on when implementing risk-based lot sizing in EAs. Exports full per-symbol report to CSV in MQL5/Files.
Educational MT5 chart utility that monitors XAUUSD spread on the chart and alerts when spread rises above user-defined warning or danger levels.Real-Time Spread Monitor with Session Statistics
Displays the current bid-ask spread in points and pips directly on the chart, with live tracking of session minimum, maximum and average spread since the indicator was attached. Color changes to alert when spread exceeds a user-defined threshold.