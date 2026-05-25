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Real-Time Spread Monitor with Session Statistics - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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chart. It is compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.
Educational MT5 chart utility that monitors XAUUSD spread on the chart and alerts when spread rises above user-defined warning or danger levels.Gold Spread ATR Trend Panel MT5
Educational MT5 chart panel for XAUUSD showing live spread, ATR volatility, EMA trend bias, RSI condition, daily range and active trading session.
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