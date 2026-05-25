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Indicators

Real-Time Spread Monitor with Session Statistics - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Lorenzo Caputo
Lorenzo Caputo

Lorenzo Caputo

  • Funded Trader at  Independent Trader
  • Italy
  • 267
Funded trader.
Weekend music producer.
Occasional developer.

Mainly a creative.
1 code 1 topic 5 comments
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This indicator places a compact information panel in the top-left corner of the 
chart (position is configurable) showing four key spread metrics updated on every 
tick:

- Current spread in points and in pips
- Session minimum spread (lowest recorded since attach)
- Session maximum spread (highest recorded since attach)
- Session average spread (running arithmetic mean)

The current spread value changes color when it crosses a user-defined "wide spread" 
threshold. This is useful for identifying moments when execution costs are elevated 
- for example during news events, session opens, or low-liquidity periods.

All statistics reset when the indicator is reattached or MetaTrader is restarted.

Input Parameters:
- Color Normal Spread: color displayed when spread is below the threshold (default: DodgerBlue)
- Color Wide Spread: color displayed when spread meets or exceeds the threshold (default: OrangeRed)
- Wide Spread Threshold (points): the point value above which the wide-spread color activates (default: 20)
- Font Size: size of the display text (default: 10)
- X Position: horizontal offset of the panel from the corner (default: 15)
- Y Position: vertical offset of the panel from the corner (default: 20)

The indicator uses OBJ_LABEL objects and does not paint any buffers on the price 

chart. It is compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.


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