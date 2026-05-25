This indicator places a compact information panel in the top-left corner of the

chart (position is configurable) showing four key spread metrics updated on every

tick:





- Current spread in points and in pips

- Session minimum spread (lowest recorded since attach)

- Session maximum spread (highest recorded since attach)

- Session average spread (running arithmetic mean)





The current spread value changes color when it crosses a user-defined "wide spread"

threshold. This is useful for identifying moments when execution costs are elevated

- for example during news events, session opens, or low-liquidity periods.





All statistics reset when the indicator is reattached or MetaTrader is restarted.





Input Parameters:

- Color Normal Spread: color displayed when spread is below the threshold (default: DodgerBlue)

- Color Wide Spread: color displayed when spread meets or exceeds the threshold (default: OrangeRed)

- Wide Spread Threshold (points): the point value above which the wide-spread color activates (default: 20)

- Font Size: size of the display text (default: 10)

- X Position: horizontal offset of the panel from the corner (default: 15)

- Y Position: vertical offset of the panel from the corner (default: 20)





The indicator uses OBJ_LABEL objects and does not paint any buffers on the price