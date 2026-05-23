Heiken ashi with all buffers set as series

Triple-barrier labeling pipelines frequently use an arbitrary constant (0.5–1.0%) or a legacy spread assumption as the min_ret threshold. A threshold set below the actual round-trip transaction cost causes the pipeline to label cost-driven noise as tradeable signal. The labeled dataset then systematically overstates edge, and any model trained on those labels overfits to an artifact of the labeling scheme rather than to genuine market structure. TransactionCostCollector.mq5 is a standalone script that resolves the data-collection step of this problem.