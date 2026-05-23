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TickValue_Compare - diagnose differences between TICK_VALUE, LOSS and PROFIT - script for MetaTrader 5
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PURPOSE
Compares the three tick-value properties exposed by MetaTrader 5 for every symbol in Market Watch:
- SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE (generic).
- SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS (used for loss calculations).
- SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT (used for profit calculations).
WHY THIS MATTERS
Many EAs use one of the tick-value properties for risk-based lot sizing. When LOSS and PROFIT differ (as they do for cross-currency pairs on many brokers), choosing the wrong property leads to incorrectly sized positions:
- Using LOSS: pessimistic loss estimate - smaller lots (safer, conservative for risk management).
- Using TV: usually equals PROFIT (optimistic) - slightly larger lots than intended.
This script provides empirical per-symbol data so you can make an informed decision based on your specific broker.
USAGE
- Add to Market Watch the symbols you want to analyze.
- Drop the script on any chart.
- Enter the input parameters and click the OK button.
- Check the Experts tab for the summary.
- If "Save CSV" is enabled, full per-symbol data is exported to a CSV file in MQL5/Files/ (useful for large brokers, since the Experts tab is limited to ~2000 lines).
OUTPUT
Each symbol is classified into one of these categories:
ALL_EQUAL: the three properties match within tol.
TV_MATCHES_PROFIT: TV == PROFIT, LOSS slightly different.
TV_MATCHES_LOSS: TV == LOSS, PROFIT slightly different.
ALL_DIFFER: all three properties are distinct.
A summary at the end aggregates counts per category.
INTERPRETATION
- If most/all symbols are ALL_EQUAL, your broker treats LOSS and PROFIT as identical - any of the three properties is safe.
- If TV_MATCHES_PROFIT is common (typical pattern), then:
- For risk-based sizing, use TICK_VALUE_LOSS (most conservative).
- TV (generic) effectively equals PROFIT, the optimistic value.
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