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TickValue_Compare - diagnose differences between TICK_VALUE, LOSS and PROFIT - script for MetaTrader 5

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
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PURPOSE


Compares the three tick-value properties exposed by MetaTrader 5 for every symbol in Market Watch:

  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE (generic).
  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS (used for loss calculations).
  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT (used for profit calculations).


WHY THIS MATTERS


Many EAs use one of the tick-value properties for risk-based lot sizing. When LOSS and PROFIT differ (as they do for cross-currency pairs on many brokers), choosing the wrong property leads to incorrectly sized positions:

  • Using LOSS: pessimistic loss estimate - smaller lots (safer, conservative for risk management).
  • Using TV: usually equals PROFIT (optimistic) - slightly larger lots than intended.

This script provides empirical per-symbol data so you can make an informed decision based on your specific broker.


USAGE


  1. Add to Market Watch the symbols you want to analyze.
  2. Drop the script on any chart.
  3. Enter the input parameters and click the OK button.
  4. Check the Experts tab for the summary.
  5. If "Save CSV" is enabled, full per-symbol data is exported to a CSV file in MQL5/Files/ (useful for large brokers, since the Experts tab is limited to ~2000 lines).



OUTPUT


Each symbol is classified into one of these categories:

ALL_EQUAL: the three properties match within tol.

TV_MATCHES_PROFIT: TV == PROFIT, LOSS slightly different.

TV_MATCHES_LOSS: TV == LOSS, PROFIT slightly different.

ALL_DIFFER: all three properties are distinct.

A summary at the end aggregates counts per category.

INTERPRETATION


  1. If most/all symbols are ALL_EQUAL, your broker treats LOSS and PROFIT as identical - any of the three properties is safe.
  2. If TV_MATCHES_PROFIT is common (typical pattern), then:

    • For risk-based sizing, use TICK_VALUE_LOSS (most conservative).
    • TV (generic) effectively equals PROFIT, the optimistic value.
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