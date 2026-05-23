Diagnostic script that compares SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS and SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT for every symbol in Market Watch. Classifies each symbol into one of four categories (ALL_EQUAL, TV_MATCHES_PROFIT, TV_MATCHES_LOSS, ALL_DIFFER) and provides an aggregated summary plus interpretation tip. Useful for verifying which tick-value property to rely on when implementing risk-based lot sizing in EAs. Exports full per-symbol report to CSV in MQL5/Files.

Heiken ashi with all buffers set as series