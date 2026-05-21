

What ideas is the code based on:

Spread expansion and negative swaps can silently reduce a trader's profit, especially during high volatility news events or rollover hours. This lightweight information panel tracks key contract specifications in real-time directly on the active chart. It eliminates the need to constantly open the Market Watch properties tab.





How indications can be interpreted:

The text dashboard displays the current symbol name, real-time spread in points, and swap sizes for both long and short positions. It updates dynamically on every incoming tick or every second via a built-in timer mechanism.





Description of external variables (Inputs):

- InpTextColor: Allows full customization of the font color to match any light or dark chart theme.

- InpFontSize: Adjusts the panel text size for high-resolution screens.

- InpCorner: Lets you anchor the dashboard to any of the 4 corners of your chart screen.





Recommended usage:

- Symbol: Universal (Forex, Gold, Crypto).

- Timeframe: Any chart period.