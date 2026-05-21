Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Spread Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 2003
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A quantitative volume density engine utilizing weighted Harmonic Mean mathematics to eliminate arithmetic outliers and map the true institutional liquidity center of gravity.Close Profit Positions
Close Profit Positions
Triple-barrier labeling pipelines frequently use an arbitrary constant (0.5–1.0%) or a legacy spread assumption as the min_ret threshold. A threshold set below the actual round-trip transaction cost causes the pipeline to label cost-driven noise as tradeable signal. The labeled dataset then systematically overstates edge, and any model trained on those labels overfits to an artifact of the labeling scheme rather than to genuine market structure. TransactionCostCollector.mq5 is a standalone script that resolves the data-collection step of this problem.Heiken ashi as series
Heiken ashi with all buffers set as series