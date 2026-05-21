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Indicators

Spread Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Volodymyr Bobal
Volodymyr Bobal

Volodymyr Bobal

4.6 (13)
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9 products 1 signal 2 codes 4 topics 13 comments
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SpreadMonitor.mq5 (3.66 KB) view
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What ideas is the code based on:

Spread expansion and negative swaps can silently reduce a trader's profit, especially during high volatility news events or rollover hours. This lightweight information panel tracks key contract specifications in real-time directly on the active chart. It eliminates the need to constantly open the Market Watch properties tab.

How indications can be interpreted:
The text dashboard displays the current symbol name, real-time spread in points, and swap sizes for both long and short positions. It updates dynamically on every incoming tick or every second via a built-in timer mechanism.

Description of external variables (Inputs):
- InpTextColor: Allows full customization of the font color to match any light or dark chart theme.
- InpFontSize: Adjusts the panel text size for high-resolution screens.
- InpCorner: Lets you anchor the dashboard to any of the 4 corners of your chart screen.

Recommended usage:
- Symbol: Universal (Forex, Gold, Crypto).
- Timeframe: Any chart period.
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Triple-barrier labeling pipelines frequently use an arbitrary constant (0.5–1.0%) or a legacy spread assumption as the min_ret threshold. A threshold set below the actual round-trip transaction cost causes the pipeline to label cost-driven noise as tradeable signal. The labeled dataset then systematically overstates edge, and any model trained on those labels overfits to an artifact of the labeling scheme rather than to genuine market structure. TransactionCostCollector.mq5 is a standalone script that resolves the data-collection step of this problem.

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