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Close Profit Positions - script for MetaTrader 5

Volodymyr Bobal
Volodymyr Bobal

Volodymyr Bobal

4.6 (13)
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🏆 My Premium EAs:
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9 products 1 signal 2 codes 4 topics 13 comments
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What ideas is the code based on: This script is designed for manual traders and algorithmic managers who need to instantly clean up their exposure. Standard MetaTrader 5 interface requires closing each position individually, which can cause significant slippage during high volatility. This script automates the process by iterating through all open positions and closing them in a split second based on the selected mode.

How indications can be interpreted: The script works via a user-friendly drop-down menu (Enumeration) and executes immediately upon being dragged onto the chart. It provides clear feedback in the Experts log terminal, printing the exact number of successfully closed positions.

Description of external variables (Inputs):

  • CloseMode: Determines the filtering logic for closing.

    • CLOSE_PROFIT — Closes only positions that are currently in net profit (including swap and commission).

    • CLOSE_LOSS — Closes only positions that are currently underwater (negative net profit).

    • CLOSE_ALL — Completely flattens the account by closing every single open position.

  • TargetMagic: Filter by Magic Number.

    • If set to 0 , the script will affect all manual trades and trades from any Expert Advisor.

    • If set to a specific number (e.g., 12345 ), it will only close positions opened by that specific EA.

Recommended usage:

  • Symbol: Universal (works on any currency pair, Gold, or Crypto).

  • Timeframe: Any (the script executes instantly and does not depend on chart periods).


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