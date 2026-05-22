This is just a rewrite of metaquotes heiken ashi indicator with all buffers set as series. It is not to be anything other than educational.

When I first started studying this framework, I was very confused about how to change buffer indices and loop indices. For example, I had one one indicator that was designed with buffers in series, I wanted to add the heiken ashi, and I didn't know how to add the heiken ashi correctly (when the heiken ashi buffers were not originally designed to run in series mode).

Now with this code, it might be more easier for learners to digest how everything should be changed when you take a non-series indicator construction, and convert it so that everything runs in series. This might also provide clarity to those who are familiar with mql4, but yet to work with mql5.

Some indicators constructed in series can use a start index of "rates_total - prev_calculated" securely, but you need one extra bar to safely calculate the heiken ashi when it uses a historical [i+1] index in the calculation.







