



Advanced Risk Management & Execution

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. QuantumAlgo features an Automatic Position Size Calculator that instantly determines your volume based on your Stop Loss and predefined Risk percentage.

Total Volume at Risk: Real-time visual indication of exactly how much capital is on the line.

Position Splitting (Twin Trading): Execute two orders simultaneously (50% lot size each). Set one to a 1:1 Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) and let the second one run with no TP for maximum profit potential.

Margin Intelligence: Displays free margin and the exact margin required to open a position before you click buy or sell.





Professional Strategy Filters & Alerts





QuantumAlgo isn't just a trade manager; it’s a strategy engine. It includes built-in logic for Bill Williams (Profitunity) and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

Bill Williams Wise Man 1, 2, & 3: Automated alerts for specific Profitunity signals.

Symmetrical Pair Filter: A unique institutional feature that cancels alerts for correlated pairs if a position is already open, preventing over-exposure.

Advanced Price Filters: Filter your entries using the Alligator , Kijunsen , or Senkou Span A to ensure you only trade in high-probability zones.

Smart Alerts: Get notified when price crosses custom lines, Moving Averages, or Ichimoku levels.

Automated Trade Handling

Global Break-Even: Move all positions on the current chart to Break-Even (BE) with a single click.

Auto-Management (PM Mode): Turn on the Position Management function to let the EA handle trailing stops and automated exits based on your custom inputs.

Session Visualizer: Automatically draw session boxes to identify London, New York, or Asian ranges instantly.

Interactive Interface Guide (Icon Legend)

Execution & Setup:

M/P: Toggle between Market and Pending orders.

S / B: Set direction to Sell or Buy .

ST / LM: Toggle between Stop and Limit orders.

三 (Lines): Show/Hide visual SL, TP, and Entry lines for drag-and-drop execution.

CLC: Instant Lot Size calculation based on Risk %.

✔: Send single order | ✓✓: Send Split/Twin orders.

Management & Analytics:

PM: Toggle Automatic Position Management (Trailing/Auto-Exits).

BE: Instant Break-Even for all active trades.

SCN: The Ichimoku Scanner —scans your entire Market Watch for multi-timeframe trends.

✖: Emergency Close All positions on the current chart.

🖉: Visual Audit—draws rectangles over your SL/TP zones for clear PnL visualization.

CLR: Reset all input fields instantly.

Alerts & Strategy:

ICHIMOKU ▼: Strategy Selector to tag your trades (SMC, Order Block, etc.) for better journal tracking.

W1, W2, W3: Enable/Disable Wise Man signal alerts.

⼆ & ⏰: Set horizontal alert lines with price-close notifications.

MBE: Advanced "Move to Break-Even" triggered by price closing past a specific line.

Utility Functions: