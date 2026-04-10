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Indicators

QuantumAlgo Trade Panel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Husain Haider Zaidi
Husain Haider Zaidi

Husain Haider Zaidi

  • CEO – QuantumAlgoSystems at  Dubai
  • India
  • 1149
4 (4)
I am a Computer Science Engineer and Lead Algorithmic Trading Developer with over 12 years of software development experience. I specialize in bridging the gap between complex financial markets and precision-coded automated trading systems.
4 products 1 code 1 topic
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Advanced Risk Management & Execution

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. QuantumAlgo features an Automatic Position Size Calculator that instantly determines your volume based on your Stop Loss and predefined Risk percentage.

  • Total Volume at Risk: Real-time visual indication of exactly how much capital is on the line.

  • Position Splitting (Twin Trading): Execute two orders simultaneously (50% lot size each). Set one to a 1:1 Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) and let the second one run with no TP for maximum profit potential.

  • Margin Intelligence: Displays free margin and the exact margin required to open a position before you click buy or sell.


Professional Strategy Filters & Alerts


QuantumAlgo isn't just a trade manager; it’s a strategy engine. It includes built-in logic for Bill Williams (Profitunity) and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

  • Bill Williams Wise Man 1, 2, & 3: Automated alerts for specific Profitunity signals.

  • Symmetrical Pair Filter: A unique institutional feature that cancels alerts for correlated pairs if a position is already open, preventing over-exposure.

  • Advanced Price Filters: Filter your entries using the Alligator, Kijunsen, or Senkou Span A to ensure you only trade in high-probability zones.

  • Smart Alerts: Get notified when price crosses custom lines, Moving Averages, or Ichimoku levels.

Automated Trade Handling

  • Global Break-Even: Move all positions on the current chart to Break-Even (BE) with a single click.

  • Auto-Management (PM Mode): Turn on the Position Management function to let the EA handle trailing stops and automated exits based on your custom inputs.

  • Session Visualizer: Automatically draw session boxes to identify London, New York, or Asian ranges instantly.

Interactive Interface Guide (Icon Legend)

Execution & Setup:

  • M/P: Toggle between Market and Pending orders.

  • S / B: Set direction to Sell or Buy.

  • ST / LM: Toggle between Stop and Limit orders.

  • 三 (Lines): Show/Hide visual SL, TP, and Entry lines for drag-and-drop execution.

  • CLC: Instant Lot Size calculation based on Risk %.

  • ✔: Send single order | ✓✓: Send Split/Twin orders.

Management & Analytics:

  • PM: Toggle Automatic Position Management (Trailing/Auto-Exits).

  • BE: Instant Break-Even for all active trades.

  • SCN: The Ichimoku Scanner—scans your entire Market Watch for multi-timeframe trends.

  • ✖: Emergency Close All positions on the current chart.

  • 🖉: Visual Audit—draws rectangles over your SL/TP zones for clear PnL visualization.

  • CLR: Reset all input fields instantly.

Alerts & Strategy:

  • ICHIMOKU ▼: Strategy Selector to tag your trades (SMC, Order Block, etc.) for better journal tracking.

  • W1, W2, W3: Enable/Disable Wise Man signal alerts.

  • ⼆ & ⏰: Set horizontal alert lines with price-close notifications.

  • MBE: Advanced "Move to Break-Even" triggered by price closing past a specific line.

Utility Functions:

  • OC / AC / CC: Bulk Chart Management—Open all Market Watch charts, open only charts with active positions, or close all charts.


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