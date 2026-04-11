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Half Line For Exit 123 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Using arrow to open a position and the middle line to exit from the position that is currently open.
When trading in financial markets, one common strategy is to use arrows to open a position and the middle line to exit from the current open position. This technique helps traders to pinpoint entry and exit points with precision, improving their chances of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. By following this method, traders can effectively manage risk and make well-informed decisions based on market movements. It is important to carefully analyze market trends and indicators to determine the optimal entry and exit points for each trade. By implementing this approach consistently, traders can enhance their trading skills and strive for better results in the dynamic world of financial markets.
This EA implements a range breakout trading strategy. It calculates a price range between start and end times defined by the user, draws a visual rectangle on the chart to mark the high and low of that range, and then monitors price action after the range closes. If the market breaks above the range high, it opens a buy trade; if it breaks below the range low, it opens a sell trade.QuantumAlgo Trade Panel
QuantumAlgo Trade Panel is a professional-grade trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between complex institutional strategies and seamless execution. Whether you are a Scalper, Swing Trader, or follow Smart Money Concepts, this panel automates your risk management and technical analysis, allowing you to focus purely on the setup.
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A quantitative multi-asset oscillator designed for Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading), it calculates the logarithmic spread between two correlated assets and measures its Z-Score to identify risk-neutral mean-reverting opportunities.