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XANDER Grid XAUUSD - expert for MetaTrader 5
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BEC Trade Manager helps you manage active positions on the current symbol using one-click controls for breakeven, trailing logic, partial close, stop-loss removal, profit-side closing, loss-side closing, and fast scalp entries. It also displays key account and symbol information on the chart, including equity, floating profit, daily profit, stop-loss labels, and basket breakeven preview.XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4
One-click trade panel for MT5 and MT4. Manage entries, exits, SL, TP, pending orders and partial closes without touching the keyboard.
Institutional-grade forex session detection and analysis library for MetaTrader 5.QuantumAlgo Trade Panel
QuantumAlgo Trade Panel is a professional-grade trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between complex institutional strategies and seamless execution. Whether you are a Scalper, Swing Trader, or follow Smart Money Concepts, this panel automates your risk management and technical analysis, allowing you to focus purely on the setup.