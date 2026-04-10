





XANDER Grid XAUUSD is a bidirectional grid Expert Advisor developed

specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.





The EA opens buy orders when the previous candle is bullish, and sell

orders when the previous candle is bearish. New grid levels are added

only when price moves a defined distance from the last entry, combining

candle direction with grid spacing to reduce unnecessary entries during

choppy markets.





━━━ HOW IT WORKS ━━━





The EA manages two independent grids — one for buys and one for sells.

When two or more positions are open on the same side, it calculates a

weighted average price and sets a shared take profit for the group.

This allows the grid to recover faster compared to managing each

position individually.





Two closing modes are available:

- Average TP — shared take profit on the best and worst position

- Partial Close — closes the worst position partially to reduce exposure





━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━





- Bidirectional grid with candle direction filter

- Weighted average take profit calculation

- Daily Profit Target — closes all positions when daily $ target is reached

- Max Floating Drawdown — pauses new entries when floating loss exceeds limit

- Auto clean chart on load (hides grid, volume, trade history, bid/ask lines)

- Configurable magic number, slippage and lot limits





━━━ IDEAL FOR ━━━





This EA is designed for ProCent accounts on brokers such as RoboForex

and Weltrade. ProCent accounts allow minimum lot sizes starting at 0.01

cent lots, which significantly reduces exposure while maintaining the

same grid logic. Default settings are configured conservatively for

Gold with a maximum lot size of 0.04.





━━━ SETTINGS ━━━





- Take Profit per position — individual TP in pips before grid activates

- Distance between grid levels — minimum pips between entries

- Minimum grid profit to close — profit threshold for group close

- Starting lot size — initial lot (default 0.01)

- Maximum lot size — hard cap on lot doubling (default 0.04)

- Close method — Average TP or Partial Close

- Daily Profit Target — enable and set $ target per day

- Max Floating Drawdown — enable and set $ drawdown pause limit

- Magic Number — unique ID for this EA (default 2001)

- Slippage — execution tolerance in pips