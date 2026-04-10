CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

XANDER Grid XAUUSD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer

Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer

  • Founder & Systems Engineer at  Xander Pro
  • Ecuador
  • 5829
5 (26)
I'm Cristhian — systems engineer and part of the MQL5 community since 2017. For years I built these tools for my own account, not to sell. I'm publishing them now for one reason: I won't release anything I wouldn't trade with my own money.
2 products 6 codes 12 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11593
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance




XANDER Grid XAUUSD is a bidirectional grid Expert Advisor developed 

specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

The EA opens buy orders when the previous candle is bullish, and sell 
orders when the previous candle is bearish. New grid levels are added 
only when price moves a defined distance from the last entry, combining 
candle direction with grid spacing to reduce unnecessary entries during 
choppy markets.

━━━ HOW IT WORKS ━━━

The EA manages two independent grids — one for buys and one for sells. 
When two or more positions are open on the same side, it calculates a 
weighted average price and sets a shared take profit for the group. 
This allows the grid to recover faster compared to managing each 
position individually.

Two closing modes are available:
- Average TP — shared take profit on the best and worst position
- Partial Close — closes the worst position partially to reduce exposure

━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━

- Bidirectional grid with candle direction filter
- Weighted average take profit calculation
- Daily Profit Target — closes all positions when daily $ target is reached
- Max Floating Drawdown — pauses new entries when floating loss exceeds limit
- Auto clean chart on load (hides grid, volume, trade history, bid/ask lines)
- Configurable magic number, slippage and lot limits

━━━ IDEAL FOR ━━━

This EA is designed for ProCent accounts on brokers such as RoboForex 
and Weltrade. ProCent accounts allow minimum lot sizes starting at 0.01 
cent lots, which significantly reduces exposure while maintaining the 
same grid logic. Default settings are configured conservatively for 
Gold with a maximum lot size of 0.04.

━━━ SETTINGS ━━━

- Take Profit per position — individual TP in pips before grid activates
- Distance between grid levels — minimum pips between entries
- Minimum grid profit to close — profit threshold for group close
- Starting lot size — initial lot (default 0.01)
- Maximum lot size — hard cap on lot doubling (default 0.04)
- Close method — Average TP or Partial Close
- Daily Profit Target — enable and set $ target per day
- Max Floating Drawdown — enable and set $ drawdown pause limit
- Magic Number — unique ID for this EA (default 2001)
- Slippage — execution tolerance in pips

BEC Lockin Dashboard Manager BEC Lockin Dashboard Manager

BEC Trade Manager helps you manage active positions on the current symbol using one-click controls for breakeven, trailing logic, partial close, stop-loss removal, profit-side closing, loss-side closing, and fast scalp entries. It also displays key account and symbol information on the chart, including equity, floating profit, daily profit, stop-loss labels, and basket breakeven preview.

XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4 XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4

One-click trade panel for MT5 and MT4. Manage entries, exits, SL, TP, pending orders and partial closes without touching the keyboard.

ASQ Session Manager ASQ Session Manager

Institutional-grade forex session detection and analysis library for MetaTrader 5.

QuantumAlgo Trade Panel QuantumAlgo Trade Panel

QuantumAlgo Trade Panel is a professional-grade trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between complex institutional strategies and seamless execution. Whether you are a Scalper, Swing Trader, or follow Smart Money Concepts, this panel automates your risk management and technical analysis, allowing you to focus purely on the setup.