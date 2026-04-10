BEC Trade Manager helps you manage active positions on the current symbol using one-click controls for breakeven, trailing logic, partial close, stop-loss removal, profit-side closing, loss-side closing, and fast scalp entries. It also displays key account and symbol information on the chart, including equity, floating profit, daily profit, stop-loss labels, and basket breakeven preview.

QuantumAlgo Trade Panel is a professional-grade trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between complex institutional strategies and seamless execution. Whether you are a Scalper, Swing Trader, or follow Smart Money Concepts, this panel automates your risk management and technical analysis, allowing you to focus purely on the setup.

This EA implements a range breakout trading strategy. It calculates a price range between start and end times defined by the user, draws a visual rectangle on the chart to mark the high and low of that range, and then monitors price action after the range closes. If the market breaks above the range high, it opens a buy trade; if it breaks below the range low, it opens a sell trade.