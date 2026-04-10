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ASQ Session Manager - library for MetaTrader 5
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Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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ASQ Session Manager v1.2 — Free, Open-Source
Trading outside your session is the #1 reason retail EAs bleed equity. ASQ Session Manager gives your EA institutional-grade session awareness — it knows exactly which session is active, whether you're in a kill zone, how volatile the current session is compared to its 20-day average, and if the Asian range just broke out. Drop it into any EA and stop trading blind.
— Professional multi-panel dashboard: session + phase + progress bar, kill zone + overlap + close countdown, volatility meter, countdown to next event, Asian range state, signal panel with Entry/SL/TP, 20-day average ranges, and trading status with NFP Friday warning
Bidirectional grid EA for Gold (XAUUSD). Ideal for ProCent accounts. Includes Daily Profit Target and Max Drawdown protection.BEC Lockin Dashboard Manager
BEC Trade Manager helps you manage active positions on the current symbol using one-click controls for breakeven, trailing logic, partial close, stop-loss removal, profit-side closing, loss-side closing, and fast scalp entries. It also displays key account and symbol information on the chart, including equity, floating profit, daily profit, stop-loss labels, and basket breakeven preview.
QuantumAlgo Trade Panel is a professional-grade trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between complex institutional strategies and seamless execution. Whether you are a Scalper, Swing Trader, or follow Smart Money Concepts, this panel automates your risk management and technical analysis, allowing you to focus purely on the setup.Easy Range Breakout EA - MT5
This EA implements a range breakout trading strategy. It calculates a price range between start and end times defined by the user, draws a visual rectangle on the chart to mark the high and low of that range, and then monitors price action after the range closes. If the market breaks above the range high, it opens a buy trade; if it breaks below the range low, it opens a sell trade.