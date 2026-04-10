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Libraries

ASQ Session Manager - library for MetaTrader 5

Emmanuel Nana Nana
Published by:
Muharrem Rogova
Muharrem Rogova

Muharrem Rogova

4.1 (27)
Founder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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EXPERT ADVISORS
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ASQ Session Manager v1.2 — Free, Open-Source


Trading outside your session is the #1 reason retail EAs bleed equity. ASQ Session Manager gives your EA institutional-grade session awareness — it knows exactly which session is active, whether you're in a kill zone, how volatile the current session is compared to its 20-day average, and if the Asian range just broke out. Drop it into any EA and stop trading blind.

Architecture


FEATURES:
- 4-session detection — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York with automatic broker GMT offset
- Kill zone identification — London Open, NY Open, Asian, London Close, London-NY Overlap
- Asian range breakout — automatic range calculation (00:00-06:00 GMT), breakout detection, false-break filtering, and 1.5x expansion targets
- Session volatility scoring — 5-tier ATR-relative meter (Dead/Low/Normal/High/Explosive) scored against 20-day average range
- Countdown timer — always shows the next upcoming session open or kill zone with hours and minutes remaining
- Session phase tracking — Early, Active, Midday, Late phases for each session
- 3 built-in signal types — Asian Range Breakout, London Open Momentum, Overlap Continuation with entry/SL/TP levels
- 20-day session range statistics with best-session analysis
- NFP Friday detection — auto-detects first Friday of month, blocks trading to avoid Non-Farm Payroll chaos
- Safety filters — weekend, Friday late close, Monday early open protection
- Session overlap analysis with priority resolution (London > NY > Tokyo > Sydney)

DEMO INDICATOR INCLUDED:
Drop ASQ_SessionManager_Demo on any chart to see:
— Colored session boxes with labels (LDN=Blue, NYC=Red, TKY=Purple, SYD=Teal)
— Kill zone highlights in gold with direction and strength tooltips
— Asian range box with midline, breakout arrows, false-break markers, and 1.5x expansion target lines

— Professional multi-panel dashboard: session + phase + progress bar, kill zone + overlap + close countdown, volatility meter, countdown to next event, Asian range state, signal panel with Entry/SL/TP, 20-day average ranges, and trading status with NFP Friday warning

Dashboard


USAGE:
#include "ASQ_SessionManager.mqh"
CASQSessionManager session;
session.Initialize(_Symbol, pipValue, 0);  // 0 = auto-detect GMT offset
session.Update(bid, ask);                   // Call on every tick
if(session.IsTradingAllowed()) { /* trade */ }
if(session.HasSignal()) { /* entry logic */ }

Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.

This is the open-source session engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy — the Market version adds the premium multi-strategy trading framework.

FILES:
- ASQ_SessionManager.mqh — Library (1,341 lines)
- ASQ_SessionManager_Demo.mq5 — Demo indicator (628 lines)

MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all forex instruments, all timeframes.
Free and open-source. 1,969 lines of production MQL5.

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