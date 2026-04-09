











I built this panel because I got tired of right-clicking

every time I wanted to close a trade or move a stop loss.





It puts everything you need in one draggable panel —

buy, sell, breakeven, close all, modify SL/TP,

partial close, pending orders and more.





Works on MT5 and MT4 with the same file.





What it does:





- Buy and Sell with one click at market price

- Close all open trades on the current symbol

- Close only buys or only sells separately

- Move SL to breakeven across all positions

- Modify SL or TP on all open trades at once

- Open pending orders by clicking directly on the chart

- Delete pending buy or sell orders with one click

- Partial close with a custom lot size

- Risk mode: fixed lots or percentage of account balance

- Optional trade comment field

- All sections can be turned on or off from inputs

- Panel position is saved between sessions





It is not complicated. Open it, set your SL and lot size,

press buy or sell. That is it.





Tested on forex, gold, synthetic indices and crypto pairs.





If you need a custom version or a completely different

tool built for your strategy, you can hire me directly

through MQL5 Freelance. I have been coding EAs and

indicators since 2017.





If you use it and find it helpful,

a rating on this page takes 5 seconds

and helps a lot.