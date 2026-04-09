BEC Trade Manager helps you manage active positions on the current symbol using one-click controls for breakeven, trailing logic, partial close, stop-loss removal, profit-side closing, loss-side closing, and fast scalp entries. It also displays key account and symbol information on the chart, including equity, floating profit, daily profit, stop-loss labels, and basket breakeven preview.

Example description



ACC LOCK PROFIT

Defines the additional account profit amount to protect when account breakeven is active. The breakeven line is adjusted to lock this value after the trigger is reached.

ACC BE OFF / ACC BE ON

Enables or disables basket-level account breakeven management for the current symbol. When active, the EA can move position stop losses to protect basket profit after the configured trigger.

PRICE TRAIL OFF / PRICE TRAIL ON

Enables or disables standard price-distance trailing stop logic. The stop loss trails price after the defined profit threshold is reached.

TRADE BE OFF / TRADE BE ON

Enables or disables per-trade breakeven lock management. Each qualifying position can receive its own protected stop-loss level beyond entry.

POS TRAIL OFF / POS TRAIL ON

Enables or disables position trailing from the current stop-loss anchor. This mode uses step movement and is intended for traders who want structured SL progression instead of classic trailing.

Close Profit (All)

Closes all currently profitable positions on the active symbol that match the selected filters.

Close Loss (All)

Closes all currently losing positions on the active symbol that match the selected filters.

Close 50% + BE (All)

Partially closes half of each eligible position, then moves the remaining volume to a breakeven-lock level based on the configured trade lock-profit distance.

50% + BE (Profit)

Applies the partial-close-and-protect action only to positions that are currently in profit.

BE Lock Profit (All)

Applies per-trade breakeven lock profit to all positions that have already reached the configured trade trigger.

Cancel All StopLoss

Removes stop-loss values from filtered positions on the current symbol while keeping take-profit unchanged.

Close All + Delete Orders

Closes all filtered open positions on the current symbol and deletes pending orders. Useful as a fast exit function.

SCALP SELL

Opens a market sell order using the configured scalp lot size. Scalp trades can then be managed by the scalp trailing logic.

SCALP BUY

Opens a market buy order using the configured scalp lot size. Scalp trades can then be managed by the scalp trailing logic.

Important notes