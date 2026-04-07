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BEC Trade Breakeven Trail Manager - expert for MetaTrader 5

Shafiq Ur Rehman Siddiqui
Shafiq Ur Rehman Siddiqui

Shafiq Ur Rehman Siddiqui

2 codes 8 comments
Views:
4426
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Key Features:

  • Automatic Breakeven Management (single or grouped positions)
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop System
  • One-click trade management panel:
    • Close smallest profit trade
    • Close 50% and move stop to breakeven
    • Close all trades & delete pending orders
  • Built-in Scalping Mode (Buy/Sell with auto trailing)
  • Smart filtering:
    • By trade type (Buy/Sell)
    • By Magic Number
    • By Comment
  • Real-time dashboard:
    • Equity
    • Floating P/L
    • Daily profit

Important:

  • Requires AutoTrading enabled
  • Designed for MT5 hedging accounts
  • Use proper risk management
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