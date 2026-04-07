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BEC Trade Breakeven Trail Manager - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features:
- Automatic Breakeven Management (single or grouped positions)
- Dynamic Trailing Stop System
- One-click trade management panel:
- Close smallest profit trade
- Close 50% and move stop to breakeven
- Close all trades & delete pending orders
- Built-in Scalping Mode (Buy/Sell with auto trailing)
- Smart filtering:
- By trade type (Buy/Sell)
- By Magic Number
- By Comment
- Real-time dashboard:
- Equity
- Floating P/L
- Daily profit
Important:
- Requires AutoTrading enabled
- Designed for MT5 hedging accounts
- Use proper risk management
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