ASQ PropGuard is a real-time prop firm rule monitor for MetaTrader 5. It tracks daily loss limits, maximum drawdown, profit targets, and trading day requirements — all displayed on a dark-themed chart overlay with color-coded progress bars and a live pass/fail verdict.

Hon-Matrix is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Price Action, Volatility Analysis, and Real-Time News Filtering. Unlike standard "static" EAs, Hon-Matrix utilises a dynamic decision-making engine that identifies the current market phase (Trending vs. Ranging) and switches its entry logic accordingly. It features a professional-grade on-chart dashboard allowing for live parameter adjustments without restarting the EA, making it a powerful tool for both automated prop-firm passing and personal capital growth.