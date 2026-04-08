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Services

Symbol Summary - service for MetaTrader 5

Lilita Bogachkova
Lilita Bogachkova

Lilita Bogachkova

16 codes 26 topics 2014 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1615
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Main Features

  • separate viewer window inside MT5
  • resizable window
  • vertical and horizontal text scrolling
  • built-in control buttons inside the viewer
  • Russian and English report versions
  • instant RU/EN switching without closing the window
  • automatic initial language selection based on terminal language
  • automatic report rebuild when the watched chart changes symbol or timeframe
  • no need to restart the service to get an updated report


How to Use

  1. Place the service file into the MQL5\Services folder
  2. Compile it in MetaEditor
  3. Run the service from the Navigator
  4. After launch, a separate viewer window will open
  5. Change the symbol or timeframe on the watched chart — the report will update automatically
  6. Use the built-in buttons:
    • Left / Right — horizontal scrolling
    • Up / Down — vertical scrolling
    • RU / EN — language switching
    • Close — closes the viewer and stops the service

Why It Is Useful

This service is useful because it:

  • gathers important symbol information in one place
  • removes the need to open multiple specification and information windows
  • allows quick switching between symbols and timeframes
  • shows both server-provided values and practical calculated values
  • provides a cleaner and more readable report format for everyday work

What the Report Includes

The report contains:

  • symbol overview
  • current Bid/Ask prices
  • point, tick size, digits, spread
  • current day low and high
  • trading limits and allowed order settings
  • volume parameters and limits
  • monetary price movement values in account currency
  • margin and estimated leverage information
  • swap and rollover information
  • volatility and time-related data
  • account and trading environment information

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