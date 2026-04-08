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Symbol Summary - service for MetaTrader 5
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Main Features
- separate viewer window inside MT5
- resizable window
- vertical and horizontal text scrolling
- built-in control buttons inside the viewer
- Russian and English report versions
- instant RU/EN switching without closing the window
- automatic initial language selection based on terminal language
- automatic report rebuild when the watched chart changes symbol or timeframe
- no need to restart the service to get an updated report
How to Use
- Place the service file into the MQL5\Services folder
- Compile it in MetaEditor
- Run the service from the Navigator
- After launch, a separate viewer window will open
- Change the symbol or timeframe on the watched chart — the report will update automatically
- Use the built-in buttons:
- Left / Right — horizontal scrolling
- Up / Down — vertical scrolling
- RU / EN — language switching
- Close — closes the viewer and stops the service
Why It Is Useful
This service is useful because it:
- gathers important symbol information in one place
- removes the need to open multiple specification and information windows
- allows quick switching between symbols and timeframes
- shows both server-provided values and practical calculated values
- provides a cleaner and more readable report format for everyday work
What the Report Includes
The report contains:
- symbol overview
- current Bid/Ask prices
- point, tick size, digits, spread
- current day low and high
- trading limits and allowed order settings
- volume parameters and limits
- monetary price movement values in account currency
- margin and estimated leverage information
- swap and rollover information
- volatility and time-related data
- account and trading environment information
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