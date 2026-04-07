Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ASQ PropGuard - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
──────────────────────────
EXPERT ADVISORS
- Views:
- 2507
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Attach the indicator to any chart. Select your prop firm preset or configure custom rules. PropGuard calculates every metric on every tick and alerts you before you breach a limit.
Dark-themed overlay panel with Consolas font, color-coded progress bars for daily loss, max drawdown, and profit target. All values update on every tick.
Hon-Matrix is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Price Action, Volatility Analysis, and Real-Time News Filtering. Unlike standard "static" EAs, Hon-Matrix utilises a dynamic decision-making engine that identifies the current market phase (Trending vs. Ranging) and switches its entry logic accordingly. It features a professional-grade on-chart dashboard allowing for live parameter adjustments without restarting the EA, making it a powerful tool for both automated prop-firm passing and personal capital growth.Institutional K-Means Machine Learning Liquidity Clusters
An unsupervised machine learning indicator that applies the K-Means clustering algorithm to historical price action, mathematically detecting and plotting the true institutional liquidity pools without human bias.
BEC is an advanced trade management Expert Advisor designed to automate breakeven, trailing stop, and position control — all from a powerful on-chart dashboard.Symbol Summary
Symbol Summary is an MT5 service that opens a separate viewer window and displays a detailed report for a trading symbol. It supports Russian and English, window resizing, scrolling, and automatic report updates when the watched chart changes symbol or timeframe, without restarting the service.