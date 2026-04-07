ASQ PropGuard is a real-time prop firm rule monitor for MetaTrader 5. It tracks daily loss limits, maximum drawdown, profit targets, and trading day requirements — all displayed on a dark-themed chart overlay with color-coded progress bars and a live pass/fail verdict.





Attach the indicator to any chart. Select your prop firm preset or configure custom rules. PropGuard calculates every metric on every tick and alerts you before you breach a limit.







═══ FEATURES ═══





▸ Firm Presets

One-click presets for FTMO, MyFundedFX, The Funded Trader, E8 Funding, and Bulenox. Each preset loads the correct daily loss cap, max drawdown, profit target, minimum trading days, time limit, and drawdown calculation method. Custom mode lets you define everything manually.





▸ Daily Loss Tracking

Monitors your session P&L against the daily loss cap. Progress bar fills green → yellow → red as you approach the limit. Remaining dollar amount and percentage displayed in real time.





▸ Max Drawdown Monitoring

Three calculation methods: static (from initial balance), trailing (from equity high-water mark), and end-of-day (from previous day's closing balance). The method is selected automatically by preset or manually in custom mode.





▸ Profit Target Progress

Shows your total P&L as a percentage of the target, with a progress bar that turns green at 70% and bright green when the target is hit. Remaining amount displayed until "TARGET REACHED!" appears.





▸ Challenge Status & Verdict

Tracks trading days (with minimum requirement check), calendar days (with countdown for timed challenges), and renders a live verdict: ON TRACK, AT RISK, TARGET HIT — Need more days, PASSED!, FAILED — LIMIT BREACHED, or FAILED — TIME EXPIRED.





▸ Multi-Channel Alerts

Configurable alerts at 80% of limits (early warning) and on breach. Delivered via Print, Alert popup, push notification, and email — each channel independently toggleable.





▸ Configurable Day Boundary

Set the exact hour and minute for the daily reset in server time. Handles broker servers that roll over at non-midnight times.





▸ Live Dashboard

Dark-themed overlay panel with Consolas font, color-coded progress bars for daily loss, max drawdown, and profit target. All values update on every tick.







═══ IMPORTANT ═══





⚠ This is an indicator, not an EA. It monitors and displays — it does not place or modify trades.





⚠ The starting balance should be set to your prop firm account's initial balance (e.g., 100000 for a $100K challenge). This is used as the reference for all percentage calculations.





═══ USAGE ═══





1. Place ASQ_PropGuard_v2.00.mq5 in MQL5/Indicators

2. Compile in MetaEditor

3. Attach to any chart

4. Select your prop firm preset or configure custom rules

5. Set your account starting size

6. Monitor the dashboard and respond to alerts





═══ FILES ═══





ASQ_PropGuard_v2.00.mq5 — Main indicator source (695 lines)





═══ COMPATIBILITY ═══





MetaTrader 5 Build 4000+

Any symbol, any timeframe

Works alongside any EA or manual trading





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AlgoSphere Quant — Precision-engineered trading tools.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robin2.0