High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Algorithmic System

Hon-Matrix Pro is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Price Action, Volatility Analysis, and Real-Time News Filtering. Unlike standard "static" EAs, Hon-Matrix utilizes a dynamic decision-making engine that identifies the current market phase (Trending vs. Ranging) and switches its entry logic accordingly. It features a professional-grade on-chart dashboard allowing for live parameter adjustments without restarting the EA, making it a powerful tool for both automated prop-firm passing and personal capital growth.













Technical Documentation

1. Market Analysis Engine ( CMarketAnalyzer )

The EA continuously scans the market using a proprietary blend of indicators:

Trend Filter: Uses a 100-period EMA on a higher timeframe (H4) to establish the "Dominant Direction."

Volatility Filter (ATR): Measures market "noise" to prevent entries during low-liquidity periods.

Momentum (RSI): Confirms overbought/oversold conditions to optimize entry timing.

2. Multi-Modular Entry Logic

Hon-Matrix does not rely on a single trigger. It uses three distinct strategies:

Fibonacci Grid: Places orders at key retracement levels (38.2, 50.0, 61.8, 78.6) during market pullbacks.

S/R Bounce & Breakout: Detects high-strength Support and Resistance zones. It trades "bounces" in ranging markets and "confirmed breakouts" (validated by volume) in trending markets.

Linear Regression Channels: Identifies parallel price channels for mean-reversion trading.

3. Advanced News Filter ( CAdvancedNewsFilter )

A robust safety module that prevents trading during high-impact economic events:

Dual Source: Integrates the MT5 Internal Calendar with a WebRequest fallback.

Auto-Halt: Stops trading $X$ minutes before and after news.

Hard-Close: Optionally closes all open positions before "Red Folder" events to protect equity.

4. Risk & Trade Management

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts position size based on the "Strength" of the technical signal.

Basket Management: Manages groups of trades as a single unit with a unified "Ultimate Take Profit."

Smart Protection: Includes a Breakeven Trigger and an ATR-based Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

Equity Protection: Emergency "Close All" triggers if the account loses a user-defined percentage of balance.

5. Interactive Dashboard ( CEnhancedDashboard )

The UI provides real-time feedback:

Live Metrics: Floating P&L, Spread, Account Exposure, and Daily Performance.

Interactive Controls: Buttons to manually close all profits, losses, or the entire basket.

On-the-Fly Tuning: Edit boxes to change multipliers and lot sizes without opening the EA settings window.

Advantages of Hon-Matrix Pro

Adaptive Intelligence: It distinguishes between a "ranging" market and a "trending" market, applying the correct strategy for each environment.

Prop-Firm Ready: With strict Max Account Exposure and Equity % Stop Loss settings, it is designed to stay within the drawdown limits of firms like Hantec, FTMO, or Darwinex.

Real-Time News Avoidance: The integrated news filter significantly reduces the "Holiday Gap" and "Slippage" risks common in automated systems.

Live Parameter Adjustment: You can change the Lot Multiplier or Grid Distance directly on the chart while trades are active—a feature rarely seen in standard MQL5 EAs.

Safe Recovery: While it uses a grid-style approach, it is highly filtered. It only adds to a position if Price Action (Fibonacci/SR) confirms the move, rather than adding blindly every few pips.

Input Parameter Guide

Parameter Function MaxAccountExposure The maximum % of your account allowed to be at risk simultaneously. CloseLosesAtPercent Emergency equity protection; closes everything if drawdown hits this %. InitialLotSize The starting lot for the first trade in a sequence. LotMultiplier The factor by which the next grid order increases (e.g., 1.1). EnableNewsFilter Set to true to avoid trading during high-impact volatility. UseFibonacciGrid Enables/Disables the grid system based on retracement levels. TrendTimeframe The timeframe used to determine the overall market bias.