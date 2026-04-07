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Experts

Hon Matrix - expert for MetaTrader 5

Christopher Adie
Christopher Adie

Christopher Adie

5 (1)
Quantitative Trading Expert | Algorithm Development Specialist
Professional Overview
6 products 2 signals 4 codes 1 topic 6 comments
Views:
6270
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Hon-Matrix.mq5 (260.17 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Algorithmic System

Hon-Matrix Pro is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Price Action, Volatility Analysis, and Real-Time News Filtering. Unlike standard "static" EAs, Hon-Matrix utilizes a dynamic decision-making engine that identifies the current market phase (Trending vs. Ranging) and switches its entry logic accordingly. It features a professional-grade on-chart dashboard allowing for live parameter adjustments without restarting the EA, making it a powerful tool for both automated prop-firm passing and personal capital growth.


backtest


dashboard

Technical Documentation

1. Market Analysis Engine ( CMarketAnalyzer )

The EA continuously scans the market using a proprietary blend of indicators:

  • Trend Filter: Uses a 100-period EMA on a higher timeframe (H4) to establish the "Dominant Direction."

  • Volatility Filter (ATR): Measures market "noise" to prevent entries during low-liquidity periods.

  • Momentum (RSI): Confirms overbought/oversold conditions to optimize entry timing.

2. Multi-Modular Entry Logic

Hon-Matrix does not rely on a single trigger. It uses three distinct strategies:

  • Fibonacci Grid: Places orders at key retracement levels (38.2, 50.0, 61.8, 78.6) during market pullbacks.

  • S/R Bounce & Breakout: Detects high-strength Support and Resistance zones. It trades "bounces" in ranging markets and "confirmed breakouts" (validated by volume) in trending markets.

  • Linear Regression Channels: Identifies parallel price channels for mean-reversion trading.

3. Advanced News Filter ( CAdvancedNewsFilter )

A robust safety module that prevents trading during high-impact economic events:

  • Dual Source: Integrates the MT5 Internal Calendar with a WebRequest fallback.

  • Auto-Halt: Stops trading $X$ minutes before and after news.

  • Hard-Close: Optionally closes all open positions before "Red Folder" events to protect equity.

4. Risk & Trade Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts position size based on the "Strength" of the technical signal.

  • Basket Management: Manages groups of trades as a single unit with a unified "Ultimate Take Profit."

  • Smart Protection: Includes a Breakeven Trigger and an ATR-based Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

  • Equity Protection: Emergency "Close All" triggers if the account loses a user-defined percentage of balance.

5. Interactive Dashboard ( CEnhancedDashboard )

The UI provides real-time feedback:

  • Live Metrics: Floating P&L, Spread, Account Exposure, and Daily Performance.

  • Interactive Controls: Buttons to manually close all profits, losses, or the entire basket.

  • On-the-Fly Tuning: Edit boxes to change multipliers and lot sizes without opening the EA settings window.

Advantages of Hon-Matrix Pro

  • Adaptive Intelligence: It distinguishes between a "ranging" market and a "trending" market, applying the correct strategy for each environment.

  • Prop-Firm Ready: With strict Max Account Exposure and Equity % Stop Loss settings, it is designed to stay within the drawdown limits of firms like Hantec, FTMO, or Darwinex.

  • Real-Time News Avoidance: The integrated news filter significantly reduces the "Holiday Gap" and "Slippage" risks common in automated systems.

  • Live Parameter Adjustment: You can change the Lot Multiplier or Grid Distance directly on the chart while trades are active—a feature rarely seen in standard MQL5 EAs.

  • Safe Recovery: While it uses a grid-style approach, it is highly filtered. It only adds to a position if Price Action (Fibonacci/SR) confirms the move, rather than adding blindly every few pips.

Input Parameter Guide 

Parameter Function
MaxAccountExposure The maximum % of your account allowed to be at risk simultaneously.
CloseLosesAtPercent Emergency equity protection; closes everything if drawdown hits this %.
InitialLotSize The starting lot for the first trade in a sequence.
LotMultiplier The factor by which the next grid order increases (e.g., 1.1).
EnableNewsFilter Set to true to avoid trading during high-impact volatility.
UseFibonacciGrid Enables/Disables the grid system based on retracement levels.
TrendTimeframe The timeframe used to determine the overall market bias.



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