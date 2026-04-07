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Hon Matrix - expert for MetaTrader 5
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High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Algorithmic System
Hon-Matrix Pro is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Price Action, Volatility Analysis, and Real-Time News Filtering. Unlike standard "static" EAs, Hon-Matrix utilizes a dynamic decision-making engine that identifies the current market phase (Trending vs. Ranging) and switches its entry logic accordingly. It features a professional-grade on-chart dashboard allowing for live parameter adjustments without restarting the EA, making it a powerful tool for both automated prop-firm passing and personal capital growth.
Technical Documentation
1. Market Analysis Engine ( CMarketAnalyzer )
The EA continuously scans the market using a proprietary blend of indicators:
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Trend Filter: Uses a 100-period EMA on a higher timeframe (H4) to establish the "Dominant Direction."
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Volatility Filter (ATR): Measures market "noise" to prevent entries during low-liquidity periods.
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Momentum (RSI): Confirms overbought/oversold conditions to optimize entry timing.
2. Multi-Modular Entry Logic
Hon-Matrix does not rely on a single trigger. It uses three distinct strategies:
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Fibonacci Grid: Places orders at key retracement levels (38.2, 50.0, 61.8, 78.6) during market pullbacks.
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S/R Bounce & Breakout: Detects high-strength Support and Resistance zones. It trades "bounces" in ranging markets and "confirmed breakouts" (validated by volume) in trending markets.
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Linear Regression Channels: Identifies parallel price channels for mean-reversion trading.
3. Advanced News Filter ( CAdvancedNewsFilter )
A robust safety module that prevents trading during high-impact economic events:
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Dual Source: Integrates the MT5 Internal Calendar with a WebRequest fallback.
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Auto-Halt: Stops trading $X$ minutes before and after news.
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Hard-Close: Optionally closes all open positions before "Red Folder" events to protect equity.
4. Risk & Trade Management
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Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts position size based on the "Strength" of the technical signal.
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Basket Management: Manages groups of trades as a single unit with a unified "Ultimate Take Profit."
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Smart Protection: Includes a Breakeven Trigger and an ATR-based Trailing Stop to lock in profits.
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Equity Protection: Emergency "Close All" triggers if the account loses a user-defined percentage of balance.
5. Interactive Dashboard ( CEnhancedDashboard )
The UI provides real-time feedback:
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Live Metrics: Floating P&L, Spread, Account Exposure, and Daily Performance.
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Interactive Controls: Buttons to manually close all profits, losses, or the entire basket.
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On-the-Fly Tuning: Edit boxes to change multipliers and lot sizes without opening the EA settings window.
Advantages of Hon-Matrix Pro
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Adaptive Intelligence: It distinguishes between a "ranging" market and a "trending" market, applying the correct strategy for each environment.
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Prop-Firm Ready: With strict Max Account Exposure and Equity % Stop Loss settings, it is designed to stay within the drawdown limits of firms like Hantec, FTMO, or Darwinex.
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Real-Time News Avoidance: The integrated news filter significantly reduces the "Holiday Gap" and "Slippage" risks common in automated systems.
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Live Parameter Adjustment: You can change the Lot Multiplier or Grid Distance directly on the chart while trades are active—a feature rarely seen in standard MQL5 EAs.
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Safe Recovery: While it uses a grid-style approach, it is highly filtered. It only adds to a position if Price Action (Fibonacci/SR) confirms the move, rather than adding blindly every few pips.
Input Parameter Guide
|Parameter
|Function
|MaxAccountExposure
|The maximum % of your account allowed to be at risk simultaneously.
|CloseLosesAtPercent
|Emergency equity protection; closes everything if drawdown hits this %.
|InitialLotSize
|The starting lot for the first trade in a sequence.
|LotMultiplier
|The factor by which the next grid order increases (e.g., 1.1).
|EnableNewsFilter
|Set to true to avoid trading during high-impact volatility.
|UseFibonacciGrid
|Enables/Disables the grid system based on retracement levels.
|TrendTimeframe
|The timeframe used to determine the overall market bias.
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