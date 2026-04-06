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ASQ Candle Scanner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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EXPERT ADVISORS
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Every candle tells a story. ASQ Candle Scanner reads it for you — tagging liquidity sweeps, breaks of structure, fair value gaps, reversal patterns, and inside bars directly on your chart. Non-repaint: only fully closed candles are analyzed. Multi-candle lookback shows you the last N bars at a glance.
An advanced quantitative filter based on Chaos Theory and fractal geometry, it calculates the intrinsic dimensionality of the price curve to instantly classify market regimes into trending or mean-reverting states.Imbalance Finder (FVG)
Imbalance Finder is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and tracks whether each imbalance remains active, gets tapped, or becomes fully filled. It draws clear chart zones in real time, helps traders identify potential support and resistance areas, and also provides data buffers for Expert Advisors and automated strategies.
ASQ CommandDesk is a professional order management panel for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. You make the trading decisions — CommandDesk handles execution, risk control, and exit management automatically.KSQ CommandCenter Remote Google Sheets Trade Manager
KSQ Command Centre is a production-ready, two-way bridge between MetaTrader 5 and Google Sheets. It was originally designed to help fund managers and quantitative traders remotely monitor and manage large, funded accounts (e.g., Darwinex Zero, Prop Firms, PAM, MAM) directly from a mobile browser, without needing to log in to a VPS. This Expert Advisor not only exports data—it actively listens for commands typed into your Google Sheet and executes them in MT5 in near real-time.