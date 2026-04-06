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Indicators

ASQ Candle Scanner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Emmanuel Nana Nana
Published by:
Muharrem Rogova
Muharrem Rogova

Muharrem Rogova

4.1 (27)
Founder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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EXPERT ADVISORS
8 products 23 codes 2 comments
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2799
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(2)
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Every candle tells a story. ASQ Candle Scanner reads it for you — tagging liquidity sweeps, breaks of structure, fair value gaps, reversal patterns, and inside bars directly on your chart. Non-repaint: only fully closed candles are analyzed. Multi-candle lookback shows you the last N bars at a glance.

features


FEATURES:
- 5 structure tags detected on every closed candle:
  — BOS (Break of Structure): strong body closes beyond previous high/low
  — LQ (Liquidity Sweep): wick beyond previous H/L but close inside — trapped traders
  — FVG (Fair Value Gap): price gap between candle and 2-back — imbalance zone
  — REV (Reversal): pin bar (body < 30% of range, wick > 2x body) or engulfing candle (body > 1.3x previous)
  — IB (Inside Bar): current high/low completely within previous candle — compression before breakout
- Trend direction arrows — bullish (up), bearish (down), neutral (dot). Color-coded green/red/amber
- Buyer vs seller sentiment — percentage split based on close position within the range
- Momentum strength — Strong/Moderate/Weak/Indecisive based on body-to-range ratio
- Multi-candle lookback — analyze and tag the last 1-20 candles (configurable). Latest candle gets larger arrows
- Optional prediction bubble with directional probability
- Clean mode — arrows only, no tags or text

- Non-repaint guarantee — only closed candles are analyzed, never the current forming candle

chart


Drop on any chart, any timeframe. Works on forex, gold, indices, crypto — anything with OHLC data.

Single file, zero dependencies. 288 lines of production MQL5.
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