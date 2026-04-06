An advanced quantitative filter based on Chaos Theory and fractal geometry, it calculates the intrinsic dimensionality of the price curve to instantly classify market regimes into trending or mean-reverting states.

Imbalance Finder is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and tracks whether each imbalance remains active, gets tapped, or becomes fully filled. It draws clear chart zones in real time, helps traders identify potential support and resistance areas, and also provides data buffers for Expert Advisors and automated strategies.