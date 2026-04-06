What ideas is the code based on?

The KSQ Command Center was developed to solve a specific problem for quantitative fund managers: the need to monitor and manage remote funded accounts (such as prop firms or Darwinex allocations, PAM, MAM) from a mobile browser, without the latency or hassle of logging into a VPS.













It acts as a two-way asynchronous bridge between MetaTrader 5 and Google Sheets.

The Push (Reporting): It packages live account data (Balance, Equity, Margin) and open position metrics into a JSON payload and securely pushes it to a Google Apps Script Web App via HTTP POST.

The Pull (Commanding): It polls a specific "Commands" tab in the Google Sheet. If a user queues a command, the EA parses the JSON instruction, executes the trade modifications (e.g., closing positions, moving stop losses), and reports the success/failure status back to the sheet.

Suitable Symbol and Timeframe

Because this is a global trade management utility and not a chart-based indicator, it is Symbol and Timeframe independent.

Symbol: Any (Can be attached to a single major pair like EURUSD, and it will manage the entire account).

Timeframe: Any (H1 or higher is recommended simply to minimize chart rendering resources on your VPS).

External Variables Description

GoogleSheetWebAppURL: The deployment URL of your Google Apps Script.

SheetPassword: A custom security string to prevent unauthorized POST requests to your sheet. This must match the password in your JavaScript backend.

DataPushInterval (Seconds): How frequently the EA sends your live balance and open position data to update the Google Sheet Dashboard.

CommandPullInterval (Seconds): How frequently the EA checks the Google Sheet for new pending commands.

SlippagePoints: Maximum allowed slippage for remote execution.

EnableLogging: Set to true to see detailed two-way communication logs in the MT5 Experts tab.

⚠️ CRITICAL SETUP INSTRUCTIONS FOR USERS

This EA communicates securely with Google servers. MT5 will block it by default unless you explicitly allow the connection.

Step 1: Whitelist the WebRequest URLs

In MT5, press Ctrl + O (Tools -> Options). Go to the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Add these two exact URLs: https://script.google.com

https://script.googleusercontent.com

Step 2: Install the Google Sheets Backend (Auto-Setup)

This EA requires a Google Apps Script to function as the "brain."

Create a blank Google Sheet. Click Extensions > Apps Script. Paste the JavaScript code provided at the bottom of this description. Click Deploy > New Deployment (Select Web App, Execute as "Me", Access: "Anyone"). Copy the Web App URL and paste it into the EA's GoogleSheetWebAppURL input parameter in MT5. Magic Setup: Within 60 seconds of attaching the EA, the script will automatically format your blank Google Sheet, build the Dashboard, and set up the Commands tab.

Google Apps Script Backend Code

const PASSWORD = "Secret" ; function doPost(e) { try { var payload = JSON.parse(e.postData.contents); var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet(); ensureSetup(ss); if (payload.password !== PASSWORD) { return createJsonResponse({ error: "Authentication Failed: Incorrect Password" }); } if (payload.action === 'status_update' ) { return handleStatusUpdate(payload, ss); } else if (payload.action === 'get_commands' ) { return handleGetCommands(payload, ss); } else if (payload.action === 'mark_command_done' ) { return handleMarkCommandDone(payload, ss); } return createJsonResponse({ error: "Unknown action requested" }); } catch (error) { return createJsonResponse({ error: "Server Error: " + error.message }); } } function ensureSetup(ss) { var dashSheet = ss.getSheetByName( "Dashboard" ); if (!dashSheet) { var sheet1 = ss.getSheetByName( "Sheet1" ); if (sheet1) { sheet1.setName( "Dashboard" ); dashSheet = sheet1; } else { dashSheet = ss.insertSheet( "Dashboard" ); } dashSheet.clear(); } var cmdSheet = ss.getSheetByName( "Commands" ); if (!cmdSheet) { cmdSheet = ss.insertSheet( "Commands" ); var headers = [[ "Row" , "Status" , "Account" , "Symbol" , "Command" , "TargetValue" , "MT5 Feedback" , "Time Completed" ]]; var headerRange = cmdSheet.getRange( "A1:H1" ); headerRange.setValues(headers); headerRange.setFontWeight( "bold" ); headerRange.setBackground( "#d9ead3" ); cmdSheet.setFrozenRows( 1 ); cmdSheet.setColumnWidth( 2 , 100 ); cmdSheet.setColumnWidth( 5 , 150 ); cmdSheet.setColumnWidth( 7 , 300 ); } } function handleStatusUpdate(data, ss) { var dashSheet = ss.getSheetByName( "Dashboard" ); var accountData = [ [ "KSQuants Command Center" , "Live Data" ], [ "Last Sync" , new Date().toLocaleString()], [ "Account Login" , data.account.login], [ "Balance" , "$" + data.account.balance], [ "Equity" , "$" + data.account.equity], [ "Margin Level" , data.account.margin_level + "%" ] ]; dashSheet.getRange( "A1:B6" ).setValues(accountData); dashSheet.getRange( "A1:B1" ).setFontWeight( "bold" ).setBackground( "#d9ead3" ); dashSheet.getRange( "D1:H500" ).clearContent(); var headers = [ "Ticket" , "Symbol" , "Type" , "Volume" , "Profit" ]; dashSheet.getRange( "D1:H1" ).setValues([headers]).setFontWeight( "bold" ).setBackground( "#cfe2f3" ); if (data.positions && data.positions.length > 0 ) { var posData = data.positions.map(function(p) { return [p.ticket, p.symbol, p.type, p.volume, p.profit]; }); dashSheet.getRange( 2 , 4 , posData.length, 5 ).setValues(posData); } else { dashSheet.getRange( "D2" ).setValue( "No Open Positions" ); } return createJsonResponse({ status: "success" , message: "Dashboard updated" }); } function handleGetCommands(data, ss) { var cmdSheet = ss.getSheetByName( "Commands" ); if (cmdSheet.getLastRow() < 2 ) return createJsonResponse([]); var reqAccount = String(data.account); var values = cmdSheet.getRange( 2 , 1 , cmdSheet.getLastRow() - 1 , 6 ).getValues(); var pendingCommands = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < values.length; i++) { var status = String(values[i][ 1 ]).toUpperCase(); var acc = String(values[i][ 2 ]); if (status === "PENDING" && acc === reqAccount) { pendingCommands.push({ row: i + 2 , account: acc, symbol: String(values[i][ 3 ]), command: String(values[i][ 4 ]).toUpperCase(), targetValue: Number(values[i][ 5 ]) || 0 }); } } return createJsonResponse(pendingCommands); } function handleMarkCommandDone(data, ss) { var cmdSheet = ss.getSheetByName( "Commands" ); var row = data.row; var status = data.status; var details = data.details; cmdSheet.getRange(row, 2 ).setValue(status); cmdSheet.getRange(row, 7 ).setValue(details); cmdSheet.getRange(row, 8 ).setValue( new Date().toLocaleString()); if (status === "SUCCESS" ) { cmdSheet.getRange(row, 2 ).setBackground( "#d9ead3" ); } else { cmdSheet.getRange(row, 2 ).setBackground( "#f4cccc" ); } return createJsonResponse({ status: "cleared" }); } function createJsonResponse(jsonObject) { return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(jsonObject)) .setMimeType(ContentService.MimeType.JSON); }



