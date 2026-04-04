Stop managing 11 separate iMA/iATR/iRSI handles with 50+ lines of boilerplate. ASQ Indicator Manager wraps 11 built-in indicators into one class with automatic handle creation, bar-based caching, trend voting, market regime classification, and clean getter methods. Three lines replace your entire indicator setup.







FEATURES:

- 11 managed indicators — 3 Moving Averages (EMA fast/med, SMA slow), 3 ATRs (fast 7, standard 14, slow 50), RSI, Stochastic K/D, CCI, MACD (main/signal/histogram), ADX (+DI/-DI)

- Bar-based caching — Update() only copies buffers when a new bar forms. Cached values returned instantly between bars. ForceUpdate() for tick-level precision

- Automatic handle creation and release — CreateHandles() on init, ReleaseHandles() on deinit, no leaks

- Configurable periods for all indicators — SetMAPeriods(), SetRSIPeriod(), SetATRPeriod(), SetADXPeriod(), SetStochSettings(), SetCCIPeriod()

- Trend direction voting — MA alignment + DI crossover + MACD histogram. 2+ votes = confirmed direction (+1/-1/0)

- Market regime classification — 5 regimes: Trending Up, Trending Down, Ranging, Volatile (ATR ratio > 1.5x), Quiet (< 0.5x)

- Overbought/oversold detection — RSI > 70 or StochK > 80 = overbought, RSI < 30 or StochK < 20 = oversold

- Volatility ratio — ATR fast / ATR slow for regime detection

- Trend strength — ADX value, IsTrending() (ADX > 25), IsRanging() (ADX < 20)

- Shift support — all getters accept shift parameter for historical lookback





DEMO INDICATOR INCLUDED:

Drop on any chart to see a live dashboard showing all 11 indicator values organized by category (MAs, Oscillators, ADX/ATR), plus trend direction, market regime, OB/OS status, volatility ratio, and trending/ranging mode.

USAGE: #include "ASQ_IndicatorManager.mqh" CASQIndicatorManager ind; ind.SetMAPeriods( 8 , 21 , 50 ); ind.Initialize( _Symbol , PERIOD_M5 ); ind.Update(); double rsi = ind.GetRSI(); int trend = ind.GetTrendDirection(); if (ind.IsOverbought()) { }





Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.





This is the open-source indicator engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy.





FILES:

- ASQ_IndicatorManager.mqh — Library (325 lines)

- ASQ_IndicatorManager_Demo.mq5 — Demo indicator (238 lines)





MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all instruments, all timeframes.

Free and open-source. 563 lines of production MQL5.