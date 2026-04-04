Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ASQ Indicator Manager - library for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
──────────────────────────
EXPERT ADVISORS
- Views:
- 1587
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Stop managing 11 separate iMA/iATR/iRSI handles with 50+ lines of boilerplate. ASQ Indicator Manager wraps 11 built-in indicators into one class with automatic handle creation, bar-based caching, trend voting, market regime classification, and clean getter methods. Three lines replace your entire indicator setup.
USAGE:
#include "ASQ_IndicatorManager.mqh" CASQIndicatorManager ind; ind.SetMAPeriods(8, 21, 50); ind.Initialize(_Symbol, PERIOD_M5); ind.Update(); // Call on every tick double rsi = ind.GetRSI(); int trend = ind.GetTrendDirection(); // +1, -1, or 0 if(ind.IsOverbought()) { /* caution */ }
Line to change directionKSQ Fair Value Gap EA FVG with Regime Detection and Dual SL TP Mode
KSQ Fair Value Gap EA automatically trades institutional FVG zones with built-in regime detection to filter out low-quality setups in ranging markets. STRATEGY Detects 3-bar bullish and bearish FVG patterns. Enters on confirmed pullbacks into the zone. Each FVG fires once only. REGIME FILTER EMA trend bias, ADX strength filter, or both combined. Configurable higher timeframe (M15–D1). SL & TP Both support ATR-based or fixed-points mode, set independently. LOT SIZING Fixed lot or % risk-based — switchable from inputs. TRADE MANAGEMENT Break-even stop, partial close, and ATR/points trailing stop. RISK PROTECTION Daily and total drawdown kill switches. Max trades per direction cap. Session time filter. It's not yet optimised for any pair
Institutional risk analysis library for MetaTrader 5. Zero external dependencies. Pure MQL5 mathematics.ASQ Trade Frequency Controller
Runtime trade frequency adjustment library for MetaTrader 5.