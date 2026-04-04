KSQ Fair Value Gap EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that

trades institutional Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with built-in regime

detection to avoid low-quality setups in ranging markets.





━━━ CORE STRATEGY ━━━

Detects bullish and bearish 3-bar FVG patterns and enters when

price pulls back into the unfilled zone. Each FVG is tracked

individually — once traded, it will not fire again.





━━━ REGIME DETECTION ━━━

- EMA Filter — Higher timeframe EMA50/EMA200 bias (configurable TF)

- ADX Filter — Minimum trend strength + DI+/DI- directional check

- Combined Mode — Both conditions must align for a valid signal

- Off Mode — Trade all FVGs without restriction





━━━ STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT ━━━

Both SL and TP support two independent modes:

- ATR-Based — Multiplier × ATR for dynamic volatility-adjusted levels

- Fixed Points — Set exact point distance for consistent sizing





━━━ LOT SIZING ━━━

- Fixed Lot — Consistent lot size every trade

- Risk-Based — Auto-calculates lot size from account % risk per trade





━━━ TRADE MANAGEMENT ━━━

- Partial close at mid-TP or configurable R:R level

- ATR or points-based trailing stop

- Max simultaneous trades cap





━━━ RISK PROTECTION ━━━

- Daily drawdown kill switch (%)

- Total drawdown kill switch (%)

- Session time filter (hour-based)

- Push notification and alert support