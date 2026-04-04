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KSQ Fair Value Gap EA FVG with Regime Detection and Dual SL TP Mode - expert for MetaTrader 5
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KSQ Fair Value Gap EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that
trades institutional Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with built-in regime
detection to avoid low-quality setups in ranging markets.
━━━ CORE STRATEGY ━━━
Detects bullish and bearish 3-bar FVG patterns and enters when
price pulls back into the unfilled zone. Each FVG is tracked
individually — once traded, it will not fire again.
━━━ REGIME DETECTION ━━━
- EMA Filter — Higher timeframe EMA50/EMA200 bias (configurable TF)
- ADX Filter — Minimum trend strength + DI+/DI- directional check
- Combined Mode — Both conditions must align for a valid signal
- Off Mode — Trade all FVGs without restriction
━━━ STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT ━━━
Both SL and TP support two independent modes:
- ATR-Based — Multiplier × ATR for dynamic volatility-adjusted levels
- Fixed Points — Set exact point distance for consistent sizing
━━━ LOT SIZING ━━━
- Fixed Lot — Consistent lot size every trade
- Risk-Based — Auto-calculates lot size from account % risk per trade
━━━ TRADE MANAGEMENT ━━━
- Partial close at mid-TP or configurable R:R level
- ATR or points-based trailing stop
- Max simultaneous trades cap
━━━ RISK PROTECTION ━━━
- Daily drawdown kill switch (%)
- Total drawdown kill switch (%)
- Session time filter (hour-based)
- Push notification and alert support
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