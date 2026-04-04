Pivot Point is a technical analysis indicator used in forex trading to identify potential price reversals. It is calculated based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices. Traders use Pivot Points to determine key support and resistance levels for the current trading day. These levels can help traders make informed decisions on when to enter or exit trades, set stop-loss orders, and take profit targets. Pivot Points are particularly useful in volatile markets where price movements can be unpredictable. By understanding Pivot Points and how they can indicate potential market turning points, traders can improve their chances of making profitable trades in the forex market.

You can combine Pivot Point with any indicators like Moving Average and Bollinger Bands to enhance your trading strategy. By using multiple indicators together, you can gain a more comprehensive view of the market dynamics and make better-informed trading decisions. Pivot Points provide key support and resistance levels, while indicators like Moving Average and Bollinger Bands can help confirm trends and signal potential entry or exit points. Experimenting with different combinations of indicators can help you find the most effective approach for your trading style and risk tolerance.



