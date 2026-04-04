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BarStats Indicator – Lightweight, EA-friendly MT5 Tool - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Complete deep learning library in pure MQL5. Build, train and deploy neural networks natively in MetaTrader 5. No DLLs, no Python, no external APIs.Fair Value Gap FVG MT5
Detects and draws Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) on your chart — a core concept in ICT/Smart Money methodology. Tracks when price returns to fill the gap.
KSQ Fair Value Gap EA automatically trades institutional FVG zones with built-in regime detection to filter out low-quality setups in ranging markets. STRATEGY Detects 3-bar bullish and bearish FVG patterns. Enters on confirmed pullbacks into the zone. Each FVG fires once only. REGIME FILTER EMA trend bias, ADX strength filter, or both combined. Configurable higher timeframe (M15–D1). SL & TP Both support ATR-based or fixed-points mode, set independently. LOT SIZING Fixed lot or % risk-based — switchable from inputs. TRADE MANAGEMENT Break-even stop, partial close, and ATR/points trailing stop. RISK PROTECTION Daily and total drawdown kill switches. Max trades per direction cap. Session time filter. It's not yet optimised for any pairPivot point
Line to change direction