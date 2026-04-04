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Indicators

BarStats Indicator – Lightweight, EA-friendly MT5 Tool - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yang Yu Qun
Yang Yu Qun

Yang Yu Qun

4.5 (2)
MetaTrader 4/5 Indicator & EA Developer

Cooperation contact QQ: 664810588
Cooperation mailbox: 664810588@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 664810588
Contact: Telegram @JohnHansonDev
6 products 3 codes
Views:
2137
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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BarStats Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Features:
- Shows Bar Index (internal use or EA integration)
- Price difference in points for each bar
- Percentage change per bar
- Lightweight and fast calculation
- DRAW_NONE buffer to avoid chart clutter
- EA-friendly buffers for custom strategies

Perfect for:
- Traders who need quick bar statistics
- EA developers requiring fast, clean data
- Backtesting and analysis

Contact:
- Telegram: @JohnHansonDev
- For custom indicators or EA development, feel free to reach out.



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Pivot point Pivot point

Line to change direction