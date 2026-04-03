ExMachina CandleTimer Lite - Free candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5 with the ExMachina steel palette theme.

An object-oriented MQL5 library (.mqh) that replaces static retail risk models with institutional Volatility-Adjusted Position Sizing (VAPS) and Kelly Criterion mathematics.

Complete deep learning library in pure MQL5. Build, train and deploy neural networks natively in MetaTrader 5. No DLLs, no Python, no external APIs.

MT5 indicator showing bar index, price difference in points, and percentage change. Ideal for EA integration and fast analysis.