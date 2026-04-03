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Indicators

Fair Value Gap FVG MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas

Kestutis Balciunas

5 (10)
With over 16 years of active experience in financial markets, I specialize in developing high-performance forex trading strategies, technical indicators, and automated Expert Advisors for MT4/MT5. My work spans precision-engineered trading systems designed for accuracy, consistency, and real-world
92 products 7 codes 1 topic 10 comments
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Detects and draws Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) on your chart — a core concept in ICT/Smart Money methodology. Tracks when price returns to fill the gap.

Features:


- Bullish and bearish FVG detection
- Zone rectangles with configurable colors and opacity
- Gap fill tracking: Remove, Fade, or Keep filled gaps
- Minimum gap size filter to reduce noise
- Gap size labels
- Alerts on new FVG formation and fill events

- Push notification and email support



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