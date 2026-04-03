Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fair Value Gap FVG MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4741
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Detects and draws Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) on your chart — a core concept in ICT/Smart Money methodology. Tracks when price returns to fill the gap.
Features:
- Bullish and bearish FVG detection
- Zone rectangles with configurable colors and opacity
- Gap fill tracking: Remove, Fade, or Keep filled gaps
- Minimum gap size filter to reduce noise
- Gap size labels
- Alerts on new FVG formation and fill events
Institutional Kelly-VAPS Risk Engine (Library)
An object-oriented MQL5 library (.mqh) that replaces static retail risk models with institutional Volatility-Adjusted Position Sizing (VAPS) and Kelly Criterion mathematics.ExMachina CandleTimer Lite
ExMachina CandleTimer Lite - Free candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5 with the ExMachina steel palette theme.
ASQ NeuralNet Pure MQL5 Neural Network Library
Complete deep learning library in pure MQL5. Build, train and deploy neural networks natively in MetaTrader 5. No DLLs, no Python, no external APIs.BarStats Indicator – Lightweight, EA-friendly MT5 Tool
MT5 indicator showing bar index, price difference in points, and percentage change. Ideal for EA integration and fast analysis.