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Indicators

Sniper Pro - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hammad Dilber
Hammad Dilber

Hammad Dilber

5 (1)
Professional MQL5 developer specializing in automated trading solutions. I create custom Expert Advisors, trading bots, and technical indicators for MetaTrader 5 platforms.
Services:
• Custom Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch
• Trading bot development with risk management
1 product 10 articles 10 codes 9 comments
Views:
7444
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Sniper Pro.mq5 (30.95 KB) view
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Introduction

Most traders enter positions based on a single signal such as a moving average crossover, without checking whether trend strength, momentum, volume, and market bias are all aligned in the same direction. This leads to a high rate of false entries. Sniper Pro was originally inspired by similar multi-confluence indicator concepts seen on TradingView and has been built from scratch in MQL5 with additional features suited to the MetaTrader 5 environment. It combines seven independent conditions into a scoring engine that only confirms a signal when a configurable minimum number of conditions agree simultaneously.

How the problem is solved

The indicator uses an EMA crossover as a trigger. When EMA 9 crosses EMA 21, it evaluates seven conditions at that specific bar: price position relative to VWAP, RSI above or below 50, MACD main line versus signal line, EMA cross direction, ADX strength with price context, volume versus its moving average, and M5 RSI for short-term momentum. A signal arrow is drawn only if the bull or bear score meets the minimum threshold set by the user. ATR-based stop-loss and five take-profit levels are calculated automatically on each signal. A built-in lot size calculator computes position size based on account balance and risk percentage. An optional session filter restricts signals to Asian, London, or New York hours. A live dashboard panel shows all indicator values, current bias, trend strength percentage, and active signal status. Source code is attached.

The table below lists all input parameters and their purpose:

Parameter
 Default
 Description
InpATRMult
 1.5
 ATR multiplier used to calculate stop-loss and take-profit distances
InpATRPeriod
 14
 Period for the ATR calculation
InpEMAFast
 9
 Period for the fast EMA line
InpEMASlow
 21
 Period for the slow EMA line
InpRSI
 14
 RSI period applied on both the current timeframe and M5
InpMACDFast
 12
 Fast period for the MACD calculation
InpMACDSlow
 26
 Slow period for the MACD calculation
InpMACDSig
 9
 Signal line period for the MACD
InpADX
 14
 Period for ADX trend strength measurement
InpVolMA
 20
 Period for the volume moving average baseline
InpUseFilter
 true
 Enables the multi-condition smart entry filter
InpMinScore
 4
 Minimum number of conditions out of 7 required to confirm a signal
InpUseSession
 false
 Enables filtering of live signals by trading session
InpAsian
 true
 Allows signals during the Asian session (00:00 to 08:00 GMT)
InpLondon
 true
 Allows signals during the London session (08:00 to 17:00 GMT)
InpNewYork
 true
 Allows signals during the New York session (13:00 to 22:00 GMT)
InpLotCalc
 true
 Enables automatic lot size calculation on each signal
InpAccountBal
 0
 Custom balance for lot calculation. Set to 0 to auto-detect from live account.
InpRiskPercent
 1.0
 Percentage of account balance to risk per trade
InpPatterns
 true
 Enables candlestick pattern detection and display in the dashboard
InpDashboard
 true
 Shows or hides the on-chart dashboard panel
InpLevels
 true
 Draws entry, stop-loss, and all five take-profit lines on the chart
InpSignals
 true
 Draws buy and sell arrow markers on the chart at signal bars
InpAlerts
 true
 Fires an alert when each take-profit level is reached by price

ss



Conclusion

A ready-to-use MetaTrader 5 indicator inspired by multi-confluence concepts from TradingView and rebuilt from scratch in MQL5 with additional features. It filters EMA crossover signals through a seven-condition scoring system, draws ATR-based risk levels with five take-profit targets, calculates lot size automatically, detects common candlestick patterns, and displays all relevant market data in a single on-chart dashboard.

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