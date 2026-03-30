ASQ SafeScalping v1.20 is a free, open-source breakout scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 by AlgoSphere Quant. It implements a strict seven-condition entry system where every condition must align simultaneously before any trade is taken.

This is the open-source engine behind SafeScalperPro on the MQL5 Market. Same trading logic, same bug fixes — the Market version adds a premium Scarlet Forge dashboard with real-time analytics and manual trading controls.





STRATEGY — 7 CONDITIONS, ALL REQUIRED

EMA Trend Direction — Fast EMA (150) above Slow EMA (510) for buys, below for sells Trend Strength — EMA separation exceeds ATR-based minimum, rejecting sideways markets Price Position — Close above both EMAs for buys, below both for sells Breakout Detection — Close exceeds N-bar high/low with ATR buffer RSI Filter — RSI in healthy zone (40-65 buy / 35-60 sell), not overbought or oversold Momentum Confirmation — Close higher than previous close for buys, lower for sells Higher-TF EMA Agreement (optional) — H1 EMA 50/200 confirms the direction

If any single condition fails, no trade. No exceptions.

v1.20 BUG FIXES

Three issues from the previous version have been resolved:

The partial close at TP1 could fire repeatedly on every tick instead of once per position. Now uses ticket-based tracking — each position is partially closed exactly once.

The peak drawdown tracker used GlobalVariables that could cause errors in Strategy Tester. Now automatically disabled during backtests.

A legacy MT4 compiler directive has been removed for clean MT5 compilation. Backtest results now accurately reflect the intended strategy logic.

RISK MANAGEMENT

One trade at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Fixed stop loss and take profit. Percentage-based position sizing. Maximum drawdown auto-pause. Daily trade counter prevents overtrading. Peak drawdown tracked across sessions.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Breakeven moves the stop loss to protect the entry after a configurable profit threshold. Trailing stop follows price at a fixed distance, locking profit as the trend extends. Partial close takes profit on a percentage of the position at TP1 while letting the remainder run to full TP.

FILTERS

Session filter restricts trading to active hours (default 08:00-20:00). Spread filter blocks entries when costs are elevated. News filter pauses trading around high-impact events. Friday afternoon cutoff avoids weekend gap risk.

5 PRESET FILES INCLUDED

The EA ships with 5 .set files designed for a structured optimization workflow on XAUUSD M5:

ASQ_SafeScalping_XAUUSD_M5_v2.set — Ready-to-trade preset. Grid-optimized via Monte Carlo simulation (500 runs, Sharpe 1.27, 79% profitable). Attach, load, trade. Phase1_Structure_FIXED.set — Baseline test. All parameters fixed. Run a single backtest to verify the EA compiles and executes correctly on your broker before optimizing anything. Phase2_SL_TP_Risk.set — Find the optimal risk envelope. Optimizes stop loss, take profit, risk percentage, and breakeven settings. The most impactful parameters — start here after Phase 1. Phase3_Exit_Management.set — Optimize how profits are locked. Tunes trailing stop start/step and partial close TP1 target/percentage. Uses the best SL/TP from Phase 2 as fixed inputs. Phase4_Session_DayCap.set — Fine-tune when and how often the EA trades. Optimizes session hours, Friday cutoff, and daily trade limit. Final refinement step.

Run them in order: Phase 1 (verify) → Phase 2 (risk) → Phase 3 (exits) → Phase 4 (timing). Each phase locks the best results from the previous phase and optimizes the next layer.

HOW TO USE

Copy ASQ_SafeScalping_CodeBase.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts folder Compile in MetaEditor (F7) Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart Load ASQ_SafeScalping_XAUUSD_M5_v2.set for immediate use Or run the 4-phase optimization sequence with the Phase*.set files

Works on: XAUUSD (M5/M15), XAGUSD (M15), EURUSD (M5), GBPUSD (M5)

ARCHITECTURE

Single-file EA with no external dependencies beyond the standard Trade library. Fully readable source code — study the signal logic, modify filters, or use the architecture as a foundation for your own strategies.