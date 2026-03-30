Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ASQ Safe Scalping v1.20 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15542
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ASQ SafeScalping v1.20 is a free, open-source breakout scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 by AlgoSphere Quant. It implements a strict seven-condition entry system where every condition must align simultaneously before any trade is taken.
This is the open-source engine behind SafeScalperPro on the MQL5 Market. Same trading logic, same bug fixes — the Market version adds a premium Scarlet Forge dashboard with real-time analytics and manual trading controls.
STRATEGY — 7 CONDITIONS, ALL REQUIRED
- EMA Trend Direction — Fast EMA (150) above Slow EMA (510) for buys, below for sells
- Trend Strength — EMA separation exceeds ATR-based minimum, rejecting sideways markets
- Price Position — Close above both EMAs for buys, below both for sells
- Breakout Detection — Close exceeds N-bar high/low with ATR buffer
- RSI Filter — RSI in healthy zone (40-65 buy / 35-60 sell), not overbought or oversold
- Momentum Confirmation — Close higher than previous close for buys, lower for sells
- Higher-TF EMA Agreement (optional) — H1 EMA 50/200 confirms the direction
If any single condition fails, no trade. No exceptions.
v1.20 BUG FIXES
Three issues from the previous version have been resolved:
- The partial close at TP1 could fire repeatedly on every tick instead of once per position. Now uses ticket-based tracking — each position is partially closed exactly once.
- The peak drawdown tracker used GlobalVariables that could cause errors in Strategy Tester. Now automatically disabled during backtests.
- A legacy MT4 compiler directive has been removed for clean MT5 compilation. Backtest results now accurately reflect the intended strategy logic.
RISK MANAGEMENT
One trade at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Fixed stop loss and take profit. Percentage-based position sizing. Maximum drawdown auto-pause. Daily trade counter prevents overtrading. Peak drawdown tracked across sessions.
TRADE MANAGEMENT
Breakeven moves the stop loss to protect the entry after a configurable profit threshold. Trailing stop follows price at a fixed distance, locking profit as the trend extends. Partial close takes profit on a percentage of the position at TP1 while letting the remainder run to full TP.
FILTERS
Session filter restricts trading to active hours (default 08:00-20:00). Spread filter blocks entries when costs are elevated. News filter pauses trading around high-impact events. Friday afternoon cutoff avoids weekend gap risk.
5 PRESET FILES INCLUDED
The EA ships with 5 .set files designed for a structured optimization workflow on XAUUSD M5:
- ASQ_SafeScalping_XAUUSD_M5_v2.set — Ready-to-trade preset. Grid-optimized via Monte Carlo simulation (500 runs, Sharpe 1.27, 79% profitable). Attach, load, trade.
- Phase1_Structure_FIXED.set — Baseline test. All parameters fixed. Run a single backtest to verify the EA compiles and executes correctly on your broker before optimizing anything.
- Phase2_SL_TP_Risk.set — Find the optimal risk envelope. Optimizes stop loss, take profit, risk percentage, and breakeven settings. The most impactful parameters — start here after Phase 1.
- Phase3_Exit_Management.set — Optimize how profits are locked. Tunes trailing stop start/step and partial close TP1 target/percentage. Uses the best SL/TP from Phase 2 as fixed inputs.
- Phase4_Session_DayCap.set — Fine-tune when and how often the EA trades. Optimizes session hours, Friday cutoff, and daily trade limit. Final refinement step.
Run them in order: Phase 1 (verify) → Phase 2 (risk) → Phase 3 (exits) → Phase 4 (timing). Each phase locks the best results from the previous phase and optimizes the next layer.
HOW TO USE
- Copy ASQ_SafeScalping_CodeBase.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts folder
- Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
- Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart
- Load ASQ_SafeScalping_XAUUSD_M5_v2.set for immediate use
- Or run the 4-phase optimization sequence with the Phase*.set files
Works on: XAUUSD (M5/M15), XAGUSD (M15), EURUSD (M5), GBPUSD (M5)
ARCHITECTURE
Single-file EA with no external dependencies beyond the standard Trade library. Fully readable source code — study the signal logic, modify filters, or use the architecture as a foundation for your own strategies.
An institutional time and price filter that highlights strict macroeconomic trading windows and automatically projects Fair Value Gaps exclusively when institutional volume is present.Asynchronous Institutional Trade Engine (Library)
A professional object-oriented MQL5 library designed for quantitative developers. It provides asynchronous order execution and dynamic slippage control to prevent terminal freezing during high-frequency algorithmic trading.
A daily bias Expert Advisor that trades market dominance, analyzing previous day bullish vs bearish control with MA confirmation, and executing a single, minimum-volume trade with ATR-based risk management.Sniper Pro
Multi-timeframe confluence indicator designed to snipe accurate entries. Inspired from TradingView