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Indicators

Institutional Toxic Flow and Tick Speedometer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Amanda V | KayruYuta
Published by:
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

4.6 (12)
I am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
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Retail traders are inherently delayed, they rely on closed structural candles to make decisions, while institutional algorithms operate exclusively at the micro-level. When a major bank or quantitative fund executes a massive block order, the very first systemic symptom is rarely an immediate price movement, it is an explosion in tick velocity at the broker's server, the Institutional Toxic Flow Monitor is a specialized order flow tool designed to measure the sheer speed and density of these incoming ticks. Instead of merely looking at cumulative volume—which can be highly misleading during consolidating markets—this engine calculates the rate of data feed updates to identify what high-frequency firms call toxic flow.

Print

The underlying mathematical model tracks a moving baseline of the tick volume and dynamically calculates its standard deviation. When the incoming tick speed breaches this strict statistical threshold, the indicator prints a clear anomaly spike on the histogram. You know exactly the millisecond the smart money injects aggressive liquidity, you can use this institutional footprint to confirm genuine breakout momentum, or, more importantly, to avoid getting trapped in fake manipulation moves where the price is pushed without actual tick acceleration backing it up.

The MQL5 code relies on a highly optimized array calculation structure, keeping your trading terminal perfectly responsive even during violent macroeconomic news releases, attach it to a lower timeframe like the M1 or M5 to read the market's absolute baseline pulse exactly the way a proprietary execution algorithm does.


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