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Dominance EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Dominance EA
At its core, Dominance EA is a minimalist, bias-driven trading system built around a simple but powerful idea: market dominance. Rather than reacting to every tick or micro-pattern, the EA steps back and evaluates which side of the market—buyers or sellers—controlled the previous trading day, then aligns its next action with that dominant force.The system operates on a once-per-day execution model, triggered strictly at the start of a new trading day (excluding Mondays to avoid weekend-induced volatility). This design eliminates noise and enforces a disciplined, session-based decision cycle.
Core Concept — Dominance
The EA defines dominance using two complementary layers:
- Structural Dominance (Bar Count)
- It iterates through all candles formed during the previous day.
- Counts:
- Bullish candles (close > open)
- Bearish candles (close < open)
- The side with the higher count establishes directional control.
- Contextual Confirmation (MA Positioning)
- The final candle of the previous day is evaluated against a Moving Average.
- This acts as a filter, ensuring that dominance is not just numerical, but also structurally aligned with trend positioning.
Only when both conditions agree does the EA establish a valid bias:
- Buy Bias → Bullish dominance + close above MA
- Sell Bias → Bearish dominance + close below MA
An optional Inverted Mode allows contrarian trading by flipping this logic—useful for mean-reversion or experimental strategies.
Execution Logic
Once a valid daily bias is established:
- The EA checks for existing positions (ensuring one-trade-per-symbol discipline).
- If no trade is open, it executes a single position per day in the direction of the bias.
This creates a clean operational cycle:
Analyze yesterday → Decide today → Execute once → Stand down
Risk & Trade Management
The EA adopts a conservative and broker-compliant execution model:
- Minimum Volume Trading
- Trades are placed using SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN , ensuring compatibility across brokers and reducing risk exposure.
- ATR-Based Stop Loss
- Stop Loss is dynamically calculated using:
- Previous day’s high/low
- Expanded by an ATR multiple ( atrMultiplier )
- This ensures volatility-adjusted protection rather than fixed pip distances.
- Stop Loss is dynamically calculated using:
- Risk-to-Reward Structure
- Take Profit is set at 2× the Stop Loss distance, enforcing a consistent reward profile.
- Pre-Trade Validation
- Stop level compliance (broker constraints)
- Margin availability checks
- Tick-level price validation
Key Inputs
The EA exposes a concise but powerful configuration surface:
- Model Behavior
- eaMode → Normal or Inverted logic
- Trend Filter
- maPeriod , maMethod , maAppPrice
- Volatility & Risk
- atrPeriod , atrMultiplier
- Execution Controls
- ordFillType → Order filling policy
- eaMagic → Trade identification
- tradeComment → Logging & traceability
These inputs allow both strategic flexibility and execution control without overcomplicating the system.
What You’ll Learn
This EA goes beyond strategy—it’s a practical lesson in engineering disciplined trading systems in MQL5:
- How to design a time-filtered trading model (daily bias systems)
- Structuring logic around market state instead of tick noise
- Using indicator handles (MA, ATR) efficiently
- Implementing safe trade execution pipelines with margin and stop validations
- Designing modular, maintainable code using structs and functional separation
- Enforcing one-trade-per-cycle logic for cleaner backtesting and analysis
Final Insight
Dominance EA is intentionally simple in appearance but deliberate in design. It strips trading down to a single question:
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