Dominance EA

At its core, Dominance EA is a minimalist, bias-driven trading system built around a simple but powerful idea: market dominance. Rather than reacting to every tick or micro-pattern, the EA steps back and evaluates which side of the market—buyers or sellers—controlled the previous trading day, then aligns its next action with that dominant force.

The system operates on a

, triggered strictly at the start of a new trading day (excluding Mondays to avoid weekend-induced volatility). This design eliminates noise and enforces a disciplined, session-based decision cycle.

once-per-day execution model





Core Concept — Dominance

The EA defines dominance using two complementary layers:

Structural Dominance (Bar Count) It iterates through all candles formed during the previous day.

Counts: Bullish candles (close > open) Bearish candles (close < open)

The side with the higher count establishes directional control. Contextual Confirmation (MA Positioning) The final candle of the previous day is evaluated against a Moving Average.

This acts as a filter, ensuring that dominance is not just numerical, but also structurally aligned with trend positioning.

Only when both conditions agree does the EA establish a valid bias:

Buy Bias → Bullish dominance + close above MA

→ Bullish dominance + close above MA Sell Bias → Bearish dominance + close below MA

An optional Inverted Mode allows contrarian trading by flipping this logic—useful for mean-reversion or experimental strategies.

Execution Logic

Once a valid daily bias is established:

The EA checks for existing positions (ensuring one-trade-per-symbol discipline).

(ensuring one-trade-per-symbol discipline). If no trade is open, it executes a single position per day in the direction of the bias.

This creates a clean operational cycle:

Analyze yesterday → Decide today → Execute once → Stand down

Risk & Trade Management

The EA adopts a conservative and broker-compliant execution model:

Minimum Volume Trading Trades are placed using SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN , ensuring compatibility across brokers and reducing risk exposure.

ATR-Based Stop Loss Stop Loss is dynamically calculated using: Previous day’s high/low Expanded by an ATR multiple ( atrMultiplier ) This ensures volatility-adjusted protection rather than fixed pip distances.

Risk-to-Reward Structure Take Profit is set at 2× the Stop Loss distance , enforcing a consistent reward profile.

Pre-Trade Validation Stop level compliance (broker constraints) Margin availability checks Tick-level price validation



Key Inputs

The EA exposes a concise but powerful configuration surface:

Model Behavior eaMode → Normal or Inverted logic

Trend Filter maPeriod , maMethod , maAppPrice

Volatility & Risk atrPeriod , atrMultiplier

Execution Controls ordFillType → Order filling policy eaMagic → Trade identification tradeComment → Logging & traceability



These inputs allow both strategic flexibility and execution control without overcomplicating the system.

What You’ll Learn

This EA goes beyond strategy—it’s a practical lesson in engineering disciplined trading systems in MQL5:

How to design a time-filtered trading model (daily bias systems)

(daily bias systems) Structuring logic around market state instead of tick noise

Using indicator handles (MA, ATR) efficiently

efficiently Implementing safe trade execution pipelines with margin and stop validations

with margin and stop validations Designing modular, maintainable code using structs and functional separation

using structs and functional separation Enforcing one-trade-per-cycle logic for cleaner backtesting and analysis

Final Insight

Dominance EA is intentionally simple in appearance but deliberate in design. It strips trading down to a single question:

Who controlled the market yesterday, and is that control still valid today?