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Dominance EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Chukwubuikem Okeke
Chukwubuikem Okeke

Chukwubuikem Okeke

4 (4)
In Christ Alone ✝️ | MQL5 Tutor 📈


Driven by an insatiable curiosity for the markets and a passion for problem-solving.
I specialize in building robust Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and advanced trading utilities using MQL5.
6 products 7 articles 6 codes 3 topics 16 comments
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Dominance EA.mq5 (12.39 KB) view
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Dominance EA

At its core, Dominance EA is a minimalist, bias-driven trading system built around a simple but powerful idea: market dominance. Rather than reacting to every tick or micro-pattern, the EA steps back and evaluates which side of the market—buyers or sellers—controlled the previous trading day, then aligns its next action with that dominant force.                                      

The system operates on a once-per-day execution model, triggered strictly at the start of a new trading day (excluding Mondays to avoid weekend-induced volatility). This design eliminates noise and enforces a disciplined, session-based decision cycle.

                                  Dominance EA - Chart

Core Concept — Dominance

The EA defines dominance using two complementary layers:

  1. Structural Dominance (Bar Count)
    • It iterates through all candles formed during the previous day.
    • Counts:
      • Bullish candles (close > open)
      • Bearish candles (close < open)
    • The side with the higher count establishes directional control.
  2. Contextual Confirmation (MA Positioning)
    • The final candle of the previous day is evaluated against a Moving Average.
    • This acts as a filter, ensuring that dominance is not just numerical, but also structurally aligned with trend positioning.

Only when both conditions agree does the EA establish a valid bias:

  • Buy Bias → Bullish dominance + close above MA
  • Sell Bias → Bearish dominance + close below MA

An optional Inverted Mode allows contrarian trading by flipping this logic—useful for mean-reversion or experimental strategies.

Execution Logic

Once a valid daily bias is established:

  • The EA checks for existing positions (ensuring one-trade-per-symbol discipline).
  • If no trade is open, it executes a single position per day in the direction of the bias.

This creates a clean operational cycle:

Analyze yesterday → Decide today → Execute once → Stand down

Risk & Trade Management

The EA adopts a conservative and broker-compliant execution model:

  • Minimum Volume Trading
    • Trades are placed using SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN , ensuring compatibility across brokers and reducing risk exposure.
  • ATR-Based Stop Loss
    • Stop Loss is dynamically calculated using:
      • Previous day’s high/low
      • Expanded by an ATR multiple ( atrMultiplier )
    • This ensures volatility-adjusted protection rather than fixed pip distances.
  • Risk-to-Reward Structure
    • Take Profit is set at 2× the Stop Loss distance, enforcing a consistent reward profile.
  • Pre-Trade Validation
    • Stop level compliance (broker constraints)
    • Margin availability checks
    • Tick-level price validation

Key Inputs

The EA exposes a concise but powerful configuration surface:

  • Model Behavior
    • eaMode → Normal or Inverted logic
  • Trend Filter
    • maPeriod , maMethod , maAppPrice
  • Volatility & Risk
    • atrPeriod , atrMultiplier
  • Execution Controls
    • ordFillType → Order filling policy
    • eaMagic → Trade identification
    • tradeComment → Logging & traceability

These inputs allow both strategic flexibility and execution control without overcomplicating the system.

What You’ll Learn 

This EA goes beyond strategy—it’s a practical lesson in engineering disciplined trading systems in MQL5:

  • How to design a time-filtered trading model (daily bias systems)
  • Structuring logic around market state instead of tick noise
  • Using indicator handles (MA, ATR) efficiently
  • Implementing safe trade execution pipelines with margin and stop validations
  • Designing modular, maintainable code using structs and functional separation
  • Enforcing one-trade-per-cycle logic for cleaner backtesting and analysis

Final Insight

Dominance EA is intentionally simple in appearance but deliberate in design. It strips trading down to a single question:                                   

                                               Who controlled the market yesterday, and is that control still valid today?


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