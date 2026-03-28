ASQ SuperTrend is a professional ATR-based trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It plots a dynamic SuperTrend line that switches color in real time — green below price in uptrends, red above price in downtrends — with signal arrows on every trend reversal.

Core Features:

• Dynamic SuperTrend line with configurable ATR period and multiplier

• Color-coded trend direction: bullish (green) / bearish (red)

• Signal arrows on every trend change — no repaint on completed bars

• Full 4-channel alert system: Popup, Sound (configurable file), Email, Push

• Works on all symbols and timeframes

New in v2.0 — Three ATR Modes (fully implemented):

• Wilder Smoothing (Standard) — the classic ATR calculation used in most SuperTrend implementations. Uses the recursive formula: ATR = (prev_ATR × (N-1) + TR) / N

• SMA — Simple Moving Average of True Range. Equal weight to all bars in the lookback period. More responsive to sudden volatility changes

• EMA — Exponential Moving Average of True Range. More weight to recent bars. Produces a smoother, faster-reacting SuperTrend line

Each mode produces a noticeably different SuperTrend behavior. The mode is displayed in the indicator short name and dashboard.

New in v2.0 — Expanded Dashboard:

• Trend direction with color (BULLISH / BEARISH)

• Exact SuperTrend level

• Current price

• Distance from price to SuperTrend line in pips — instantly see how far price is from the flip point

• Trend duration — how many bars the current trend has been active

• Trend strength rating (FLAT / WEAK / NORMAL / STRONG) — computed as the ratio of distance to current ATR value. A “STRONG” reading means price has moved significantly away from the SuperTrend line relative to volatility

• Signal counter — number of trend reversals in the last 100 bars. Helps gauge whether the market is trending (few signals) or chopping (many signals)

• Active settings: ATR period, multiplier, mode

• Current ATR value in pips

• Symbol and timeframe

Technical Details:

• 7 indicator buffers: 2 plot lines (bull/bear), 1 color arrow plot, 3 internal calculation buffers (upper band, lower band, direction)

• Proper band locking logic: upper band can only decrease, lower band can only increase — prevents false reversals in the core algorithm

• Arrow code set once in OnInit (not per-bar) for performance

• Alerts fire only on the last completed bar to prevent repaint-based false signals

How to Use:

Attach to any chart (works best on H1, H4, D1) Set ATR period (default 10) and multiplier (default 3.0) Choose your ATR mode — try all 3 to see which suits your instrument The dashboard shows you everything at a glance Use signal arrows for entries, SuperTrend line as trailing stop

Single-file indicator, no DLLs, no external dependencies.