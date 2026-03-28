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ASQ SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ASQ SuperTrend is a professional ATR-based trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It plots a dynamic SuperTrend line that switches color in real time — green below price in uptrends, red above price in downtrends — with signal arrows on every trend reversal.
Core Features:
• Dynamic SuperTrend line with configurable ATR period and multiplier
• Color-coded trend direction: bullish (green) / bearish (red)
• Signal arrows on every trend change — no repaint on completed bars
• Full 4-channel alert system: Popup, Sound (configurable file), Email, Push
• Works on all symbols and timeframes
New in v2.0 — Three ATR Modes (fully implemented):
• Wilder Smoothing (Standard) — the classic ATR calculation used in most SuperTrend implementations. Uses the recursive formula: ATR = (prev_ATR × (N-1) + TR) / N
• SMA — Simple Moving Average of True Range. Equal weight to all bars in the lookback period. More responsive to sudden volatility changes
• EMA — Exponential Moving Average of True Range. More weight to recent bars. Produces a smoother, faster-reacting SuperTrend line
Each mode produces a noticeably different SuperTrend behavior. The mode is displayed in the indicator short name and dashboard.
New in v2.0 — Expanded Dashboard:
• Trend direction with color (BULLISH / BEARISH)
• Exact SuperTrend level
• Current price
• Distance from price to SuperTrend line in pips — instantly see how far price is from the flip point
• Trend duration — how many bars the current trend has been active
• Trend strength rating (FLAT / WEAK / NORMAL / STRONG) — computed as the ratio of distance to current ATR value. A “STRONG” reading means price has moved significantly away from the SuperTrend line relative to volatility
• Signal counter — number of trend reversals in the last 100 bars. Helps gauge whether the market is trending (few signals) or chopping (many signals)
• Active settings: ATR period, multiplier, mode
• Current ATR value in pips
• Symbol and timeframe
Technical Details:
• 7 indicator buffers: 2 plot lines (bull/bear), 1 color arrow plot, 3 internal calculation buffers (upper band, lower band, direction)
• Proper band locking logic: upper band can only decrease, lower band can only increase — prevents false reversals in the core algorithm
• Arrow code set once in OnInit (not per-bar) for performance
• Alerts fire only on the last completed bar to prevent repaint-based false signals
How to Use:
- Attach to any chart (works best on H1, H4, D1)
- Set ATR period (default 10) and multiplier (default 3.0)
- Choose your ATR mode — try all 3 to see which suits your instrument
- The dashboard shows you everything at a glance
- Use signal arrows for entries, SuperTrend line as trailing stop
Single-file indicator, no DLLs, no external dependencies.
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