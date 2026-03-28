Features

Equity drawdown protection — close positions when drawdown exceeds threshold (% or $)

— close positions when drawdown exceeds threshold (% or $) Daily loss limit — cap losses per trading day with automatic trading disable

— cap losses per trading day with automatic trading disable Trailing max drawdown — measure DD from peak equity (ideal for prop firm rules)

— measure DD from peak equity (ideal for prop firm rules) Session filter — block trading outside allowed hours, optionally close positions

— block trading outside allowed hours, optionally close positions Spread guard — prevent entries during high-spread conditions

— prevent entries during high-spread conditions Auto lot sizing — fixed lot, risk % of balance, or risk $ per trade

— fixed lot, risk % of balance, or risk $ per trade Position limits — max open positions, max total lots, max orders per day

— max open positions, max total lots, max orders per day Multi-channel alerts with warning at configurable % of limit

with warning at configurable % of limit On-chart risk dashboard with color-coded status (safe / warning / danger)

with color-coded status (safe / warning / danger) Magic number filter — protect specific EAs or monitor all

— protect specific EAs or monitor all Event logging to file for audit trail





Installation

Copy ASQ_RiskGuard.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder Compile in MetaEditor or restart MetaTrader 5 Attach to any chart and enable Allow Algo Trading RiskGuard monitors ALL positions on the account (or filter by magic number)

How to Configure

Set Max Drawdown — 5% (default). When equity drops 5% from balance, positions are closed Set Daily Loss Limit — 3%. Max loss per day before trading is disabled Choose DD Base — "From Balance" (standard) or "From Peak Equity" (trailing, for prop firms) Choose Close Method — Close All (safest), Close Losers Only, or Close Largest Loser Session Filter (optional) — Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g. 08:00–20:00) Spread Guard (optional) — Block entries when spread exceeds threshold Set Warning at 80% — Receive alerts before limits trigger

Prop Firm Tip

Set DD Base to From Peak Equity and configure your firm's max drawdown percentage. RiskGuard will track your high-water mark and protect you automatically — works with Bulenox, FTMO, TopStep, and similar rules.

Key Parameters

Parameter Default Description Max Drawdown % 5.0% Close positions when equity drops this much Max Drawdown $ $500 Alternative: fixed dollar drawdown limit Daily Loss Limit 3.0% Max loss allowed per trading day DD Base From Balance From Balance or From Peak Equity (trailing) Close Method Close All Close All / Losers Only / Largest Loser Max Positions 5 Max simultaneous open positions (0 = off) Max Total Lots 1.0 Max total lot exposure (0 = off) Max Orders/Day 10 Daily order count limit (0 = off) Session Filter Off Allowed hours: 08:00–20:00 (server time) Spread Guard Off Max allowed spread: 30 points Warning Alert 80% Alert at this % of limit before trigger Magic Filter 0 Filter by magic number (0 = monitor all EAs) Log to File On Save events to log file for audit





Alert System

RiskGuard sends alerts through multiple channels when limits are approached or triggered: