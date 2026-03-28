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ASQ RiskGuard Professional Risk Management EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Features
- Equity drawdown protection — close positions when drawdown exceeds threshold (% or $)
- Daily loss limit — cap losses per trading day with automatic trading disable
- Trailing max drawdown — measure DD from peak equity (ideal for prop firm rules)
- Session filter — block trading outside allowed hours, optionally close positions
- Spread guard — prevent entries during high-spread conditions
- Auto lot sizing — fixed lot, risk % of balance, or risk $ per trade
- Position limits — max open positions, max total lots, max orders per day
- Multi-channel alerts with warning at configurable % of limit
- On-chart risk dashboard with color-coded status (safe / warning / danger)
- Magic number filter — protect specific EAs or monitor all
- Event logging to file for audit trail
Installation
- Copy ASQ_RiskGuard.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Compile in MetaEditor or restart MetaTrader 5
- Attach to any chart and enable Allow Algo Trading
- RiskGuard monitors ALL positions on the account (or filter by magic number)
How to Configure
- Set Max Drawdown — 5% (default). When equity drops 5% from balance, positions are closed
- Set Daily Loss Limit — 3%. Max loss per day before trading is disabled
- Choose DD Base — "From Balance" (standard) or "From Peak Equity" (trailing, for prop firms)
- Choose Close Method — Close All (safest), Close Losers Only, or Close Largest Loser
- Session Filter (optional) — Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g. 08:00–20:00)
- Spread Guard (optional) — Block entries when spread exceeds threshold
- Set Warning at 80% — Receive alerts before limits trigger
Prop Firm Tip
Set DD Base to From Peak Equity and configure your firm's max drawdown percentage. RiskGuard will track your high-water mark and protect you automatically — works with Bulenox, FTMO, TopStep, and similar rules.
Key Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Max Drawdown %
|5.0%
|Close positions when equity drops this much
|Max Drawdown $
|$500
|Alternative: fixed dollar drawdown limit
|Daily Loss Limit
|3.0%
|Max loss allowed per trading day
|DD Base
|From Balance
|From Balance or From Peak Equity (trailing)
|Close Method
|Close All
|Close All / Losers Only / Largest Loser
|Max Positions
|5
|Max simultaneous open positions (0 = off)
|Max Total Lots
|1.0
|Max total lot exposure (0 = off)
|Max Orders/Day
|10
|Daily order count limit (0 = off)
|Session Filter
|Off
|Allowed hours: 08:00–20:00 (server time)
|Spread Guard
|Off
|Max allowed spread: 30 points
|Warning Alert
|80%
|Alert at this % of limit before trigger
|Magic Filter
|0
|Filter by magic number (0 = monitor all EAs)
|Log to File
|On
|Save events to log file for audit
Alert System
RiskGuard sends alerts through multiple channels when limits are approached or triggered:
- Popup alert on screen (default: on)
- Sound alert with custom .wav file (default: on)
- Push notification to mobile (default: off)
- Email alert (default: off)
- Early warning at 80% of limit before positions are closed
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