In quantitative and institutional trading, no asset moves in a vacuum. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is the primary driver of global liquidity. Professional traders use Intermarket Analysis to spot "SMT Divergences" — situations where the correlation between the DXY and its counterparts (like EURUSD, GBPUSD, or Gold) breaks down, signaling an imminent institutional reversal.

The Institutional DXY Overlay is a high-performance utility that synchronizes and plots the Dollar Index directly on your trading chart. This allows for immediate visual confirmation of Smart Money footprints without switching windows.









Key Technical Features



Multi-Symbol Synchronization: Uses advanced iClose requests to pull data from a secondary symbol (default: DXY or USDX) and aligns it perfectly with the primary chart's timeframes.

Dynamic Scaling: Automatically adjusts the overlay scale to fit your current price action, ensuring the correlation is visually intuitive regardless of price magnitude differences.

SMT Divergence Spotter: Essential for identifying when the DXY makes a Higher High while the correlated pair fails to make a Lower Low (a classic sign of institutional accumulation).

Optimized Engine: Built with efficient data polling to ensure zero impact on terminal latency, even when scanning deep historical data.





Input Parameters

