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Indicators

Institutional DXY Overlay and Correlation Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Amanda V
Published by:
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

4.6 (12)
I am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
5 products 7 articles 35 codes 33 comments
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In quantitative and institutional trading, no asset moves in a vacuum. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is the primary driver of global liquidity. Professional traders use Intermarket Analysis to spot "SMT Divergences" — situations where the correlation between the DXY and its counterparts (like EURUSD, GBPUSD, or Gold) breaks down, signaling an imminent institutional reversal.

The Institutional DXY Overlay is a high-performance utility that synchronizes and plots the Dollar Index directly on your trading chart. This allows for immediate visual confirmation of Smart Money footprints without switching windows.

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Key Technical Features

  • Multi-Symbol Synchronization: Uses advanced iClose requests to pull data from a secondary symbol (default: DXY or USDX) and aligns it perfectly with the primary chart's timeframes.

  • Dynamic Scaling: Automatically adjusts the overlay scale to fit your current price action, ensuring the correlation is visually intuitive regardless of price magnitude differences.

  • SMT Divergence Spotter: Essential for identifying when the DXY makes a Higher High while the correlated pair fails to make a Lower Low (a classic sign of institutional accumulation).

  • Optimized Engine: Built with efficient data polling to ensure zero impact on terminal latency, even when scanning deep historical data.


Input Parameters

  • OverlaySymbol: The symbol to overlay (Default: "DXY" or "USDX").

  • LineColor / LineWidth: Fully customizable visual appearance.

  • InvertCorrelation: Toggle to mirror the symbol (useful for EURUSD vs DXY).


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