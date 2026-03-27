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Institutional DXY Overlay and Correlation Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula PereiraI am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
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In quantitative and institutional trading, no asset moves in a vacuum. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is the primary driver of global liquidity. Professional traders use Intermarket Analysis to spot "SMT Divergences" — situations where the correlation between the DXY and its counterparts (like EURUSD, GBPUSD, or Gold) breaks down, signaling an imminent institutional reversal.
The Institutional DXY Overlay is a high-performance utility that synchronizes and plots the Dollar Index directly on your trading chart. This allows for immediate visual confirmation of Smart Money footprints without switching windows.
Key Technical Features
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Multi-Symbol Synchronization: Uses advanced iClose requests to pull data from a secondary symbol (default: DXY or USDX) and aligns it perfectly with the primary chart's timeframes.
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Dynamic Scaling: Automatically adjusts the overlay scale to fit your current price action, ensuring the correlation is visually intuitive regardless of price magnitude differences.
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SMT Divergence Spotter: Essential for identifying when the DXY makes a Higher High while the correlated pair fails to make a Lower Low (a classic sign of institutional accumulation).
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Optimized Engine: Built with efficient data polling to ensure zero impact on terminal latency, even when scanning deep historical data.
Input Parameters
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OverlaySymbol: The symbol to overlay (Default: "DXY" or "USDX").
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LineColor / LineWidth: Fully customizable visual appearance.
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InvertCorrelation: Toggle to mirror the symbol (useful for EURUSD vs DXY).
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